Who Are Rafael Jodar’s Parents? Everything to Know About the Tennis Star’s Family

Spain’s tennis pipeline continues to produce world-class talent, and Rafael Jodar has quickly emerged as one of the most compelling young stars in the sport. Following his historic victory at the 2024 US Open Boys’ Singles Championship, the 19-year-old has made rapid progress on the ATP Tour, which has led to increased curiosity among fans about him.

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Behind Jodar’s rise is a tight-knit family whose dedication, sports background, and unwavering support laid the foundation for his athletic achievements.

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Who Is Rafael Jodar’s Father, Rafael Jodar Sr.?

Rafael Jodar’s father is also named Rafael Jodar (Rafael Jodar Sr.), carrying on a family name that spans four generations. Rather than coming from a traditional tennis background, Rafael Sr. worked as a high-school physical education teacher and also played basketball in his younger days.

When his son showed an early passion for sports, Jodar Sr. adapted his background in physical education to support the younger Rafael. Jodar Sr. taught himself the technical nuances of tennis and started coaching his son as he grew.

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That relationship has continued into Jodar’s professional career. His father is now his personal coach-cum-manager, and has remained closely involved in his journey. During Jodar’s time at the University of Virginia, the university coaching staff helped look after him, but his father returned to a central role once the teenager began his professional career.

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Who Is Rafael Jodar’s Mother?

Rafael Jodar’s mother has largely remained away from the public spotlight. Her name and professional background have not been widely established and remain largely unknown. Unlike his father, who is regularly seen in his son’s player box and has become an integral part of his professional team, Jodar’s mother has maintained a much lower profile.

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Still, both of Jodar’s parents have supported his development from his childhood in Madrid as he progressed through the Spanish tennis system.

Does Rafael Jodar Have Any Siblings?

Jodar is the only child of his parents. He grew up in Madrid and began playing tennis at just four years old before joining Club de Tenis Chamartín at six. His family also regularly attended the Madrid Open, giving him an early connection to professional tennis.

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What Are Rafael Jodar’s Parents’ Ethnicity and Nationality?

Jodar’s parents are Spanish, and their son was born and raised in Madrid, Spain. He grew up attending the Madrid Open with his family. His Spanish background is also reflected in his connection to the country’s tennis tradition, particularly his admiration for Rafael Nadal.

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How Did Rafael Jodar’s Parents Support His Tennis Career?

Jodar’s parents have played an important role in his journey from a young tennis enthusiast in Madrid to an established professional. His father, in particular, gradually turned his own interest and knowledge of tennis into a coaching role as his son’s ability developed.

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Jodar has also been clear about how much his father’s support means to him. He called his dad his “biggest support” throughout his life and said he continues to feel that support even when his father cannot be physically present at tournaments.

He told ATPTour.com, “My dad, he has been my biggest support my whole life. He wants the best for me, so that’s why he always takes care of me in the best way possible. I think that’s great to have that support. Even when he’s not with me in the tournaments, I can feel his support from a distance. It’s great.

That close partnership has remained a defining feature of Jodar’s rise. From his early days in Madrid to his breakthrough on the ATP Tour, his family, and particularly his father, has been alongside him throughout the journey.