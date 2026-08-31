Who Are Sara Bejlek’s Parents? Everything To Know About Tennis Star’s Family

“Tennis in Hrušovany is practically about my family: Dad, Mom, my sister and the dogs.” Sara Bejlek once recalled her tennis roots in those words. Long before the bright lights of professional tennis, her journey was structured by the people closest to her. So, who are the family members who stood behind Sara as her talent began to take flight? Here’s what we know about Sara Bejlek’s parents.

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Who is Sara Bejlek’s father, Jaroslav Bejlek ?

Jaroslav Bejlek has played a prominent role in developing his daughter Sara Bejlek’s tennis journey. A former football referee, he became closely involved in tennis after introducing Sara to the sport as a child. Jaroslav used to play tennis recreationally in Hrušovany nad Jevišovkou and took young Sara to the courts, where she chose a racket over football boots.

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Professionally, Jaroslav is described as a businessman and qualified tennis coach. He is also a primary founding member of the Bejlek Tennis Club in Hrušovany nad Jevišovkou, where he is listed as a second-class qualified coach. He also coached Sara during her early development and accompanied her to tournaments, combining his roles as her father and mentor.

Who is Sara Bejlek’s mother?

Very little is publicly known about Sara Bejlek’s mother. Sara has, however, spoken about her mother as an important part of the family’s tennis journey. In a 2023 interview, Sara confirmed that her mother also uses the Bejlek surname, explaining that both of her parents share the same surname.

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Her mother has also been involved behind the scenes as Sara’s tennis career developed. In an interview with Znojemský deník, Sara’s father, Jaroslav, explained that either he or his wife would accompany Sara to tournaments and mainly serve as her support team.

Sara herself has described Hrušovany’s tennis community as essentially a family affair involving her parents. Sara has also recalled that her mother traveled with her and her father to tennis courts when she was still a baby.

What is Sara Bejlek’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Sara Bejlek’s parents, Jaroslav Bejlek and her mother, are Czech, based on Sara’s Czech upbringing, family background and their long-standing connection to Hrušovany nad Jevišovkou in the Czech Republic.

Sara herself has spoken warmly about her family’s connection to South Moravia and Hrušovany.

How did Sara Bejlek’s parents influence her tennis career?

Sara Bejlek’s parents played a central role in setting her on the path to professional tennis. Her father, Jaroslav Bejlek, was a tennis coach who introduced her to the sport at a very young age. In an interview with Náš AGEL, Sara recalled that tennis was part of her life from her earliest years, with her parents taking her to the courts when she was still a baby and giving her a racket once she could walk. Her parents later began taking her to tournaments after recognizing her potential.

Jaroslav also coached Sara during her formative years and helped establish the foundation for her game. In another interview with Tenisový svět, Sara’s later coach, Jakub Kahoun, praised Jaroslav’s work, explaining that he had taught Sara to play tennis and to develop a strong understanding of the court. Kahoun also revealed that Jaroslav consulted him about Sara’s development as a teenager, showing how closely her father remained involved in her tennis journey.

Sara’s family has continued to remain part of her tennis journey as her career has progressed. While speaking with Znojemsko, she highlighted returning home to South Moravia and the importance of her family and hometown, mentioning her parents and sister as part of her support system.

Behind Sara Bejlek’s rise is therefore a family that has been involved in her tennis journey from the very beginning. Her father’s coaching played an important role in her early development, while her mother and sister have been part of the family support surrounding her career.

From accompanying her to the courts as a young child to supporting her as she began competing internationally, Sara’s family has remained an important part of the story behind the rising Czech tennis star.