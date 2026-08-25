Who Are Serena Williams’ Parents? Meet Richard Williams and Oracene Price

“It all started with my parents. So, I’m really grateful for them,” Serena Williams said after the final match of her legendary career. Her words capture just how deeply Richard Williams and Oracene Price shaped the champion the world came to know. But their story goes far beyond tennis courts and trophies. The journey of Serena Williams’s parents is one of determination, sacrifice, family, and an unwavering belief in their daughters. So, how did their story begin, and what role did they play in Serena’s remarkable rise?

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Who are Serena Williams’s parents?

Serena Williams’ parents, Richard Williams and Oracene Price, played significant roles in developing her legendary tennis career. Richard was a self-taught tennis coach who created a detailed plan for training Serena and her sister Venus, while Oracene provided emotional and financial support and later coached her daughters.

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The couple had two daughters together, Venus and Serena, while Oracene had three daughters from her previous marriage: Yetunde, Lyndrea and Isha Price. Richard also had children from other relationships. Sadly, Yetunde, who worked with her sisters, was killed in 2003.

Richard later published his memoir Black and White: The Way I See It in 2014. Oracene, meanwhile, has largely maintained a private life. Her emphasis on mental strength and well-being became an important part of how she raised her daughters.

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Their biggest legacy remains the values and opportunities they gave their children, helping turn two young girls from Compton into global tennis icons.

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Where did Richard Williams and Oracene Price meet?

The love story of Richard Williams and Oracene Price began in Los Angeles in 1979, a year before their daughters Serena and Venus Williams were born. The couple met at a Los Angeles bus stop, where Richard was immediately drawn to Oracene. At the time, Oracene was working as a nurse, while Richard had already spent time in California after moving west from Louisiana.

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Their meeting quickly developed into a relationship, and the pair married in 1980. Richard and Oracene welcomed Venus in 1980 and Serena in 1981, creating a large blended family.

Their relationship would soon become closely connected to tennis. Richard developed an ambitious plan to train Venus and Serena, while Oracene supported the family and became an important influence on her daughters’ development. Although their marriage eventually ended in divorce in 2002, their partnership during those formative years helped lay the foundation for two extraordinary tennis careers.

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What ethnicity are Serena Williams’s parents?

Serena Williams’ parents, Richard Williams and Oracene Price, are African American. Their backgrounds are rooted in the Black American community, and both played important roles in shaping the family’s identity and Serena and Venus Williams’ tennis careers.

Richard Williams was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and grew up in a family connected to sharecropping in the American South. He later moved to Michigan and then California, where he met Oracene.

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Oracene Price was born in Saginaw, Michigan, and her family also had roots in the American South. Her father was an automotive worker who had migrated from the Mississippi Delta.

Their daughters, Serena and Venus, grew up proudly identifying with their African American heritage. Their family’s journey also became an important representation of Black excellence in professional tennis, a sport where African American players had historically been underrepresented.

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Inside Serena Williams’s relationship with her parents

Serena Williams shares a deep and complex bond with her parents, Richard Williams and Oracene Price. Her father was the driving force behind her introduction to tennis, developing an unconventional plan that would eventually help turn Serena and Venus into two of the sport’s biggest stars.

Serena herself has defended his role over the years, once calling her father “a genius to get me and my sister in tennis” and praising him as a “marketing mastermind.”

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But Richard wasn’t the only parent shaping Serena’s journey. Oracene provided a different kind of influence, helping keep the family grounded while also supporting her daughters’ tennis ambitions.

Serena has spoken especially warmly about her mother’s strength, describing her as “the woman that I always looked up to” and calling her “literally unbreakable.”

Their influence went beyond tennis. The discipline, self-belief and values Richard and Oracene instilled in their daughters became part of the foundation Serena carried throughout her career.

Even after her parents divorced in 2002, she continued to speak about both of them with gratitude. During her emotional farewell at the 2022 US Open, Serena thanked her father and mother before reflecting, “It all started with my parents. And they deserve everything. So I’m really grateful for them.”

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From a chance meeting in Los Angeles to helping raise one of tennis’ greatest champions, Richard Williams and Oracene Price’s story is extraordinary. Their sacrifices, discipline and belief in their daughters became part of Serena’s foundation long before the trophies arrived. And Serena’s own words perhaps sum up their influence best: “It all started with my parents.”