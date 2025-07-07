Who Are Taylor Fritz’s Coaches? Inside the Team Fueling His Wimbledon Rise

Taylor Fritz, a 27-year-old American tennis player, started playing the sport at just two years old, inspired by his tennis-strong family. His father, Guy, is a coach, and his mother, Kathy May, was a former Top-10 WTA player. Born in 1997, Fritz also has two brothers, Chris and Kyle, and is a proud father to his son, Jordan. While his tennis achievements are widely known, the influence of his coaches has been just as crucial in shaping his success.

Who Coaches Taylor Fritz?

Taylor Fritz’s coaches are Michael Russell and Paul Annacone. Both are former professional tennis players with impressive résumés, and they’ve also worked with some of the greatest players in the sport. According to the ATP Tour, Russell began coaching Fritz in late 2021, bringing his tactical mindset and fitness expertise to the team, while Annacone, known for mentoring legends like Pete Sampras and Roger Federer, started working with Fritz back in 2018.

Who is Michael Russell?

Imagine you are retiring from professional tennis at the age of 37, and you decide to work for your country’s development and upliftment in the sports you have been a part of throughout your life. Well, that’s the life of the now 47-year-old coach of Taylor Fritz. Michael Russell is the coach of Taylor Fritz. Michael has been a tough guy on the court when he used to play for the USA. Though he didn’t win a single title, but visualized himself as a winner who would coach players destined to become great under his coaching. Apart from his ATP coaching, he privately coaches at the Houston Racquet Club.

To talk about his fierce tennis career, the highest level he played in the Grand Slam tournaments was in 2001. He lost in the fourth round of the 2001 French Open when the then-world No.1 Gustavo Kuerten crushed Michaell Russell’s dream of winning the title. But though he never went beyond the fourth round, he has many accolades and praises. And one of the praises came from former hockey star John McEnroe in 2007. He said, “Nobody is going to try harder on a tennis court than Michael Russell,” Per USopen.org.

In 2024, he helped Taylor Fritz reach the title match of the US Open. Fritz clinched titles in Delray Beach and Eastbourne in 2024, marking a dominant run with Russell. Taylor Fritz has won seven of his eight career trophies in their partnership over the last three years.

Who is Paul Annacone?

After winning in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2025, Taylor Fritz’s coach, Paul Annacone, praised him. He said, “The biggest joy [about working with Fritz] is that he does my favorite thing; he’s an unconditional competitor. No matter what happens, he’s never out.” He then revealed that Michael Russell travels with Fritz 38 weeks a year. He and Taylor try to communicate as much as possible, sometimes even debate, though Annacone has admitted himself that it’s not so easy to win a debate on tactical strategy with Fritz that often sends his coaches over the edge.

Taylor Fritz’s other coach, Paul Annacone, was born in Southampton. Paul Annacone began coaching Taylor Fritz at the start of the 2018 season. He has been coaching players since 1995. One of the high points of his coaching career, he has coached Roger Federer for three years, starting in 2010. Along with Federer, he worked with Pete Sampras for seven years and Tim Henman for four years.

In his professional tennis career, he has won three titles as a player. But after achieving his highest career ranking as the world No.12, he made a decision to retire in 1993. Then, after living two years away from the lawn and clay, he returned as a coach.

Achievements of Michael Russell and Paul Annacone

Both coaches have coached Taylor Fritz for three years together, who has now shouldered America’s tennis legacy. American tennis fans often look up to 27-year-old Taylor as one of the greatest American players. But after knowing little about both the coaches, let’s learn more about how successful Paul Annacone and Michael Russell are.

Michael Russell’s Achievements

In 2024, he was awarded ATP’s Coach of the Year.

Played a pivotal role in Fritz making history. Fritz has become the first American since 2006 to finish a season in the Top 5 of the PIF ATP Rankings.

Paul Annacone’s Achievements

Paul Annacone has won three singles titles in his tennis career.

With Christo van Rensburg, Annacone has also won the 1985 Australian Open title.

He has won the 1980 Orange Bowl doubles championship.

Was Great Britain’s Davis Cup coach from April 2008 to March 2010.

Taylor Fritz’s coaches, Paul Annacone and Michael Russell, have uplifted Taylor’s career in the past three years. Let’s see what more this American star will achieve in the coming future. Is a Silver gilt cup in the cards for Fritz at the SW19 this year? We’ll just have to wait this one out.