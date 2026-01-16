Who Are the Commentators for Australian Open 2026? Full List of Broadcasters & Analysts

Imagine sitting down to watch a high-stakes tennis thriller, brutal rallies, sudden momentum swings, and moments that make you jump off the couch, but without commentary. It just wouldn’t feel the same! Sure, the players create the magic, but it’s the commentators who give it a heartbeat, adding emotion, insight, humor, and the stories that pull fans deeper into every point.

The 2026 Australian Open is set to begin with qualifiers from January 11-15. The main draw will run from January 17-28, followed by the semifinals on January 29 and 30. The women’s singles final is scheduled for January 31, with the men’s final closing out the tournament on February 1.

And when it comes to the voices guiding fans through all that action, there are some notable changes this year.

ESPN’s commentary lineup for the 2026 Australian Open features a few fresh faces and is missing some familiar ones.

Who is broadcasting the Australian Open 2026 in the U.S.?

ESPN has officially announced its on-air commentator lineup for the Australian Open, promising full coverage of the season’s first Grand Slam. The network’s coverage will broadcast across platforms, featuring live matches, studio shows, and deep-dive analysis throughout the tournament. Every match will stream on the ESPN App through ESPN DTC or Pay TV authentication, allowing viewers to tune in no matter their location.

For fans watching on free-to-air television, the Australian Open will air on Channel 9. The tournament will also be available on Nine Now for online viewing, while Stan Sport, a subsidiary of Nine, will offer expanded coverage for those looking for even more action.

It’s also worth noting that ESPN holds the U.S. broadcast rights to three of tennis’ four Grand Slams, with TNT Sports carrying the French Open. Now, the next question is, what can one expect from the commentary?

Who are the main commentators and analysts for ESPN’s Australian Open coverage?

Katie George will take on hosting duties during the first week of the Australian Open, before Malika Andrews steps in for the second week and championship weekend. Fans tuning into ESPN can also expect a familiar and respected group of play-by-play voices, including Chris Fowler, Chris McKendry, Patrick McEnroe, Jason Goodall, and Mike Monaco calling the on-court action.

On the ground at Melbourne Park, Kris Budden will be reporting throughout the tournament, bringing viewers closer to the action with live updates, player interviews, and feature stories from inside the event.

There were also a few notable omissions from this year’s announced lineup.

Longtime ESPN analysts Brad Gilbert, Pam Shriver, Darren Cahill, and Rennae Stubbs were not listed. However, ESPN has mentioned that Cahill’s role is “still to be determined, as our plans for both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open are still in the process of being made,” while he continues his full-time coaching role with world No. 2 Jannik Sinner.

Sharing her excitement about the lineup, ESPN Vice President of Production Linda Schulz said, “We’re excited about our Australian Open 2026 talent lineup. The goal was to combine strong storytelling with trusted voices. We are especially thrilled to welcome longtime tennis fan and accomplished host, Malika Andrews. With the addition of Andrews and Eubanks, and the return of Wozniacki, our coverage will provide a vast perspective on the sport of tennis.”

Spanish-speaking fans will also be well covered.

ESPN Deportes commentators Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Jose Luis Clerc, Eduardo Varela, and Daniel Orsanic will be calling matches in Spanish, with Agostina Larroca reporting from the grounds.

On the Australian broadcast side, Nine’s coverage will be led by familiar faces, including James Bracey, Roz Kelly, and Tony Jones. Silvia Jeffreys, Nick McArdle, and Brett Phillips will serve as anchors on Gem, while sports reporters Clint Stanaway and Danika Mason chase the off-court stories. In the commentary box, Brenton Speed and Peter Psaltis will be calling the action.

Which former Tennis stars are part of the commentary team in 2026?

Match and studio analysis will be in very familiar hands this year, led by an impressive group of former stars.

The lineup includes seven-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 John McEnroe, alongside Chris Evert, Caroline Wozniacki, Mary Joe Fernandez, James Blake, Sam Querrey, Chris Eubanks, and CoCo Vandeweghe. So, fans can expect plenty of insight straight from those who’ve lived it.

Alongside the tennis experts, coverage will also spotlight two of the network’s newest and most popular faces: Olympic gold medallists Jess Fox and Ariarne Titmus. Their presence adds a fresh dynamic to the broadcast team.

Neither Fox nor Titmus comes from a tennis background. Fox is a champion in slalom canoeing, while Titmus made her name in swimming, but both bring star power and a love for sport to the Australian Open stage.

“I have always been a tennis fan and having the chance to be at the Australian Open in this capacity is very exciting,” Fox told the Herald Sun. “The AO encompasses Australian culture and our love for sport as a nation. It will be a new and challenging experience being on the other end of the mic, but one I am grateful for. I can’t wait to support the Aussies in the way I have always been; there’s nothing like a home-ground advantage,” she shared.

Fox and Titmus will be joined by Nine’s Marlee Silva, bringing color and personality to the tournament’s coverage from around the grounds.

When it comes to on-court analysis, several former Australian players will also be involved.

Jelena Dokic returns to the commentary team after reaching a career-high ranking of world No. 4 during her playing days.

Dokic has continued to build a strong public presence off the court, particularly following the release of her book Fearless: Finding the Power to Thrive in 2023 and the documentary Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story in 2024.

Former world No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt will also be part of the commentary team. His son, 17-year-old Cruz, received a wildcard into the Australian Open men’s qualifying, but was beaten on Tuesday after losing five straight games to American Michael Zheng.

Jim Courier, Todd Woodbridge, Sam Stosur, Dylan Alcott, John Millman, Casey Dellacqua, Sam Smith, and Alicia Molik will also be lending their voices and insight as part of Nine’s coverage.