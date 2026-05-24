Who Are the Commentators for French Open 2026? Full List of Broadcast Team & Announcers

The French Open is one of the most prestigious tournaments in tennis. With a coveted title and a massive 2000 ranking points at stake, the majority of the top players are set to be in action on the clay-courts of Paris for the next two weeks. While the star-studded player lineup certainly grabs the attention, the event also includes an impressive commentary panel and analyst team.

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The main draw of the French Open will run from May 24 to June 7. The action will take place around multiple clay-courts at the French capital, with the most notable ones being the Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen. The tournament will be covered daily by a panel of anchors and also features an all-star lineup of commentators, analysts, and hosts. Here is the team of commentators and analysts that will be covering the matches.

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Who are the French Open 2026 commentators?

TNT Sports had recently unveiled the US broadcast team for the French Open. It consists of former Grand Slam champions and several other top players. It also includes experienced analysts, who will be providing their insights and reactions throughout the tournament.

Former players like Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Venus Williams, Jim Courier, Caroline Wozniacki, Coco Vandeweghe, Sloane Stephens, Chris Eubanks, and Mary Joe Fernandez are the studio analysts and commentators for the Roland Garros.

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They will also introduce Eugenie Bouchard as one of the commentators while John Isner will take on an expanded on-air analyst role. On the other hand, play-by-play announcers include Brian Anderson and Alex Faust.

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Who Are the Studio Hosts and Presenters for the French Open 2026?

Moving on, the likes of Mark Petchey, Adam Lefkoe, and Patrick McEnroe have been chosen to be the studio hosts at the Roland Garros. The three of them will be delivering real-time reactions throughout the two-week tournament.

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Additionally, Venus Williams will have a bigger role than last year for TNT Sports’ coverage of the Roland Garros. She only contributed pre-taped video packages for the Grand Slam’s inaugural year with the broadcaster. However, her role has now been expanded, and she will be in the studio alongside John Isner to host and present the live studio coverage for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the women’s singles final.

Are There Any New Commentators Joining the French Open 2026 Coverage?

Alongside the veterans and known entities on the commentary panel, some new faces are also set to join the team at the French Open. The first one of them is former World No. 5, Eugenie Bouchard, who will be providing match analysis throughout the Grand Slam.

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Sam Querrey, CoCo Vandeweghe and Sloane Stephens will also be making their debuts as commentators or analysts at the French Open. Interestingly, Stephens has earned a place in the main draw after winning the three qualification rounds. She is now set to take on Sara Bejlek in the first round.

Here’s the complete list of former stars on the commentator’s panel this French Open: (Collected from TNT Sports report by Rob Hemingway/ TNT Sports Media Release dated 05/07/2026)

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Andre Agassi – Eight-time Grand Slam champion, contributing as an analyst during the tournament’s semifinals and final rounds

– Eight-time Grand Slam champion, contributing as an analyst during the tournament’s semifinals and final rounds Venus Williams – Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, contributing to tournament coverage during the quarterfinals, semifinals, and women’s final

– Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, contributing to tournament coverage during the quarterfinals, semifinals, and women’s final John McEnroe – Hall of Famer and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, serving as a match and studio analyst

– Hall of Famer and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, serving as a match and studio analyst Patrick McEnroe – the versatile commentator, will contribute in several ways to TNT Sports’ coverage

– the versatile commentator, will contribute in several ways to TNT Sports’ coverage Lindsay Davenport – Hall of Famer and three-time Grand Slam champion, providing match and studio analysis

– Hall of Famer and three-time Grand Slam champion, providing match and studio analysis Jim Courier – Hall of Famer and four-time Grand Slam champion, contributing across match and studio coverage

– Hall of Famer and four-time Grand Slam champion, contributing across match and studio coverage Caroline Wozniacki – Former World No. 1 and Grand Slam champion featured across studio and match coverage

– Former World No. 1 and Grand Slam champion featured across studio and match coverage Chris Eubanks – Recently retired ATP Tour player, providing studio and match analysis throughout the tournament

– Recently retired ATP Tour player, providing studio and match analysis throughout the tournament Sloane Stephens – 2017 US Open Grand Slam champion, contributing commentary throughout the event

– 2017 US Open Grand Slam champion, contributing commentary throughout the event CoCo Vandeweghe – Former Grand Slam semifinalist serving as an analyst

– Former Grand Slam semifinalist serving as an analyst Sam Querrey – Winner of 10 ATP singles titles and five doubles titles, offering analysis throughout the event

– Winner of 10 ATP singles titles and five doubles titles, offering analysis throughout the event Mary Joe Fernandez – Veteran broadcaster and former Grand Slam finalist reporting from Paris

With the star-studded panel on board, the broadcast experience is set to reach newer heights. As the main draws have already kicked off from May 24, let us know in the comments below who you think will be the men’s and women’s champion this season at the coveted clay court.