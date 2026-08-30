Who Are the Commentators for the US Open 2026? Full Broadcast Team & Announcers

The 2026 US Open is bringing two weeks of world-class tennis to New York’s USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, but the action won’t be limited to the players on court. ESPN is assembling a star-studded broadcast team to bring the tournament to fans at home, with Grand Slam champions, seasoned play-by-play voices, and experienced sideline reporters helping tell the story from every angle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who Are the Commentators and Announcers for the US Open 2026?

ESPN’s on-air team coverage features Grand Slam champions and former World No. 1s alongside experienced play-by-play commentators, studio hosts, analysts, and on-court reporters. From John McEnroe and Andy Roddick to Caroline Wozniacki and Genie Bouchard, the broadcast team brings a mix of championship experience and expert insight to the final Grand Slam of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadcast Role Name Background / Specialty Studio Host Rece Davis ESPN host; leads ABC Sunday coverage Studio Host Malika Andrews Leads ESPN Primetime and US Open Match Point Studio Host Katie George Daytime tournament host Studio Host Chris McKendry ESPN tennis host/commentator Play-by-Play Chris Fowler Veteran ESPN tennis play-by-play commentator Play-by-Play Mike Monaco ESPN play-by-play commentator Play-by-Play Sam Gore ESPN play-by-play commentator Play-by-Play Jay Alter Makes his ESPN tennis debut Analyst John McEnroe 7-time Grand Slam singles champion; 4-time US Open champion Analyst Patrick McEnroe French Open doubles champion; commentator Analyst Mary Joe Fernandez 3-time Grand Slam singles finalist Analyst Andy Roddick 2003 US Open champion; former World No. 1 Analyst Caroline Wozniacki Former World No. 1; 2018 Australian Open champion Analyst John Isner Former World No. 8 Analyst James Blake Former World No. 4; 10-time ATP singles champion Analyst Genie Bouchard Former Wimbledon finalist and World No. 5 Analyst CoCo Vandeweghe 2018 US Open mixed doubles champion Analyst Chris Eubanks Former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Analyst Sam Querrey Former Wimbledon semifinalist Analyst Luke Jensen 1993 French Open doubles champion Analyst Jason Goodall ESPN tennis commentator Reporter Jeff Darlington On-court reporter Reporter Kris Budden On-court reporter

What Is ESPN’s Role in the US Open 2026 Broadcast?

ESPN holds the exclusive television rights for the US Open in the United States, carrying every round from the opening matches to the championship finals. Viewers can watch live coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC for weekend network telecasts, as well as complete Spanish-language broadcasts on ESPN Deportes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network organizes its coverage into daytime and primetime windows. Daytime matches are anchored from the outdoor desk, while night matches in Arthur Ashe Stadium get dedicated primetime coverage. In addition, ESPN is running a RedZone-style channel during the opening week on the ESPN App, jumping quickly between all 16 courts so fans never miss a close tiebreak or key match point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Are the New Commentators Joining the US Open 2026 Broadcast Team?

A few new faces are joining ESPN’s tennis coverage this year. Canadian star Genie Bouchard makes her debut as a tennis analyst. As a former World No. 5 and Wimbledon finalist, she brings fresh insight into what modern players face on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports announcer Jay Alter is also making his debut on ESPN’s tennis team. Alter is well known to sports fans for calling college football, basketball, and lacrosse games.

On the Spanish broadcast, 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro joins ESPN Deportes as a special analyst starting in the quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ella Ling/Bpi/Shutterstock 3890988i Eugenie Bouchard of Canada poses with her runner s up trophy following the Ladies Final during Wimbledon, 2014 2014 Wimbledon Championships, Day Twelve, Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom – 05 Jul 2014 Strictly Editorial Use Only – No Merchandising 2014 Wimbledon Championships, Day Twelve, Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom – 05 Jul 2014 Strictly Editorial Use Only – No Merchandising PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xEllaxLing/Bpi/Shutterstockx 3890988i

Where Can You Watch and Listen to the US Open 2026 Commentary?

Fans can tune in to full match commentary on television through ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and ESPN Deportes on cable, satellite, or live TV streaming packages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online, viewers can stream all 16 courts live on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan, which includes options to watch four courts at the same time and replay key plays. Disney+ subscribers can also watch select live action on the tournament’s opening day.

For radio listeners, SiriusXM is broadcasting live ball-by-ball commentary produced by ESPN across North America. Early round matches air on channel 392, and coverage switches to ESPN Xtra on channel 81 from the quarterfinals through the championship matches.