Who Are the Commentators for Wimbledon 2026? Full Broadcast Team & Announcers

An elite panel of commentators and analysts has assembled at SW19 this year to deliver the best possible coverage and experience for fans. Both lead broadcasters, ESPN and the BBC, have teams featuring former Wimbledon champions and former World No. 1s, along with some new faces. While the British broadcaster will welcome the return of fan-favorite Andre Agassi, ESPN will host the debut of Andy Roddick. Amid major shifts, fans will also bid farewell to a legend of tennis coverage.

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Who are the Commentators for Wimbledon 2026?

The ESPN team boasts a jam-packed panel for Wimbledon this year, including Rece Davis, Jason Goodall, Coco Vandeweghe, Mike Monaco, Jeff Darlington, Malika Andrews, and Kris Budden. On the other hand, the BBC panel will have veterans like Andrew Castle, who has been part of the commentary team at Wimbledon for over two decades, alongside Robbie Koening, with the South African being a known voice of the sport. The Championships will also serve as a farewell to Castle, who announced his departure earlier this month. Joining them will be Chris Bradnam, James Burridge, Naomi Cavaday, Matt Chilton, Andrew Cotter, and Katherine Downes.

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Who are the Presenters, Pundits, and Analysts Covering Wimbledon 2026?

The coverage team has designated roles, with Rece Davis, Jason Goodall, and Malika Andrews arriving as presenters, whereas the BBC team has the trio of Isa Guha, Clare Balding, and Andy Stevenson, who will oversee the daily coverage. On the other hand, the likes of John and Patrick McEnroe, along with Coco Vandeweghe, Andy Roddick, Christopher Eubanks, and Sam Querry will serve as pundits, analyzing the game.

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John McEnroe will be on double duty as he is also part of the BBC pundits, along with a stellar cast including Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash, and a returning Andre Agassi, who has been a huge hit following his stint at SW19 last year. The team had made notable additions in the form of Jamie Murray, a local hero, and Eugenie Bouchard, a former runner-up at the grass-court Major, with Murray being at the helm of the data-driven analysis during the coverage. Bouchard, meanwhile, will speak to the pressures faced by players, especially at Wimbledon.

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Which Broadcasters Are Covering Wimbledon 2026 Around the World?

Wimbledon is one of the premier tennis competitions in the world, and the action is worldwide through different broadcasters, with ESPN and BBC heading the charge in the USA and the UK. The Tennis Channel and TNT Sports will serve as the secondary broadcasters in their respective locations, featuring the rights to show highlights along with post- and pre-match shows. Other broadcasters in other prominent areas include Star Sports in South Asis, with Eurosport and BeIn Sports as the official broadcasters in Europe and Africa, and the Nine Network as the official broadcaster in Australia.

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For the US, Wimbledon will be available on the usual ESPN cable network across ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC, while online streaming rights will be with the ESPN+ app, where fans can watch all the action from Wimbledon on the ESPN Unlimited platform. In the UK, the BBC is the primary broadcaster, with matches available on BBC One and BBC Two, and BBC iPlayer as the streaming platform.