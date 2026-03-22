Who Are the Miami Open 2026 Commentators? Full Broadcast Team & Announcers List

The Miami Open is considered one of the biggest Masters 1000 events on the calendar, with 1000 ranking points and a prestigious title at stake. And the 2026 edition is no different, as Aryna Sabalenka and Jakub Mensik aim to defend their respective titles. While the star-studded player lineup certainly grabs attention, the event also boasts an impressive panel featuring some of the legends.

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The Miami Open 2026 will run from March 17 to 29 and will be played on the hard courts at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida. The tournament will be covered daily by a panel of anchors and will also feature an all-star lineup of analysts, hosts, and on-site match announcers. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the broadcast and analyst team covering the matches.

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Which channel is broadcasting the Miami Open 2026?

The Tennis Channel is the primary broadcaster of the Miami Open in the USA. Viewers can catch the live action on the Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel 2. The tournament will also be available to stream on platforms like Fubo, DirecTV, and Hulu + Live TV.

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Additionally, the day sessions at the Miami Open are scheduled to begin at 11 AM (local time), while the night sessions will start at 7 AM (local time).

Who are the main hosts & anchors for the Miami Open 2026?

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The list of anchors chosen for the daily coverage of the Miami Open includes former World No. 7 Danielle Collins, former World No. 5 Jimmy Arias, Steve Weissman, Chris Eubanks, Prakash Amritraj, and Dani Klupenger. Collins will also be joining the network’s on-site desk, where she will be part of the analyst team.

Imago March 19, 2019 – Miami Gardens, FL, USA – A view of the rain falling over the stadium during second day of the Miami Open tennis tournament on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tuesday s matches (Session 2) at the Miami Open have been cancelled due to inclement weather. Miami Open matches canceled – ZUMAm67_ 20190319_zaf_m67_003 Copyright: xDavidxSantiagox

All of them will be joining in during the day’s coverage and will be providing their insights and reactions throughout the tournament.

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Full list of commentators & analysts for Miami Open 2026

The list of on-site match announcers includes tennis Hall of Famers like Martina Navratilova, Lindsay Davenport, and Jim Courier.

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Another familiar name in the mix is former World No. 6 Chanda Rubin. The panel further includes Emmy Award-winning host Brett Haber and Jimmy Arias. Additionally, coach and commentator Mark Petchey will also be present at the Miami Open and will be delivering real-time reactions throughout the tournament.

With a star-studded commentary panel and a host of top players participating, the 2026 Miami Open was expected to be one of the most memorable tournaments of the year. However, one word to describe its ongoing edition so far would be ‘chaos.’

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Absolute havoc at the Miami Open 2026

The tournament had begun on a dismal note on March 15, as the entire first day of qualifying was wiped out by relentless rain. A total of 48 matches were to be played across the ten courts at the Hard Rock stadium complex, but things went completely off script due to the weather. It didn’t get much better on the second day either, as the final two matches of the day had to be suspended due to rain.

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Imago March 15, 2026, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA: Detail view of a tennis ball display outside the grounds on Opening Day of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens USA – ZUMA 20260315_mda_v151_203 Copyright: xLorenzoxVasquezx

As many qualifying matches were postponed, they had to be squeezed in alongside the main draw, which began on March 17. As a result, officials also faced scheduling issues. The venue only made matters worse, as none of the courts around the stadium have roofs. This means that play can begin only once the courts are dry.

Due to all these issues, the tournament is lagging way behind its original schedule. The second round should have been completed by March 21, which was the fifth day of the tournament. Instead, first-round matches were still being played during the morning session.

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As if this wasn’t bad enough, a match at the Miami Open even got suspended mid-play due to a lightning issue. This happened during the Round of 128 clash between Matteo Arnaldi and Alexander Shevchenko on March 20. The latter was leading the match at 7-6(5), 5-5 when play had to be brought to a sudden halt on court 4 due to a lack of artificial lighting on the court. It was highly difficult to play in the fading sunlight, and the officials had no choice but to suspend the match.

While the match did resume on the next day and Shevchenko won it in three sets, the delay meant that the Kazakh was forced into an uneven schedule.

With rain and thunderstorms expected to return during the second week of the Miami Open, do you think that the tournament will be able to get back on track and finish as per its original schedule? Let us know in the comments!