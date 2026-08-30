Who Are Tommy Paul’s Parents? Meet Jill MacMillan and Kevin Paul

Tommy Paul has established himself as one of the best and most entertaining American tennis players on the ATP Tour. With his quick feet, athletic shot-making, and calm personality, he has climbed into the world’s top ten, won ATP titles, and brought home an Olympic medal for Team USA. Behind his rise from a kid practicing on local courts to competing against the best players in the world are his parents, Jill MacMillan and Kevin Paul, who supported his journey every step of the way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who are Tommy Paul’s parents?

Tommy Paul’s parents are his mother, Jill MacMillan, and his father, Kevin Paul. They raised Tommy in a sports-loving home alongside his brother, Dylan, and his sister, Jessie Lynn. From an early age, both parents made sure their children had plenty of opportunities to play outdoors, stay active, and learn life skills through sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

His mother, Jill, played collegiate tennis at East Carolina University and served as Tommy’s very first tennis coach. She was the one who first placed a racket in his hands, feeding him tennis balls on public courts and teaching him the fundamentals of the game. His father, Kevin, always encouraged Tommy’s natural athleticism, supporting his passion for sports like basketball, surfing, and dirt biking.

Outside of their work, his parents have always stayed active in their local community, supporting youth tennis clinics and helping young kids get outside to enjoy sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where did Jill MacMillan and Kevin Paul meet?

Jill MacMillan and Kevin Paul met in the United States and started their family in New Jersey, where Tommy was born in Voorhees Township on May 17, 1997. However, when Tommy was only three months old, the couple decided to relocate south to Greenville, North Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greenville became the place where the family put down deep roots. The warm climate and friendly neighborhood made it an ideal town for raising three children who loved being outdoors. Because Greenville had plenty of clay courts, Kevin and Jill introduced Tommy to tennis when he was seven years old. Playing on slower clay courts helped him develop great footwork, slide naturally, and build patience during long rallies.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Tommy’s talent quickly grew, his parents made sure he had access to regional tournaments across North Carolina and neighboring states. When it became clear that Tommy had the talent to compete nationally, his parents helped him take the next step by moving to training centers in Florida during his teenage years, while always keeping their family base strong in North Carolina.

What is the ethnicity of Tommy Paul’s parents?

Tommy Paul’s parents, Jill MacMillan and Kevin Paul, are White American. Both of his parents hold American nationality and were born and raised in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up in a traditional American household, Tommy was raised with values centered on hard work, loyalty, and humility. His family loved classic American sports culture, and Tommy grew up cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL and the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA. His parents made sure that no matter how big his tennis career became, he always remembered where he came from and treated everyone around him with respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Tommy Paul’s relationship with his parents

Tommy Paul shares a very close and special relationship with his parents, especially his mother Jill, who has been his biggest cheerleader and trusted confidante throughout his life. Their bond was tested early in his professional career when Tommy went through a difficult transition after turning pro at eighteen. During those early years, he struggled with the pressures of the tour and went through a party phase that caused his results to drop.

ADVERTISEMENT

During that rough patch, Tommy often called his mother in tears, wondering if he had made the wrong choice by skipping college tennis. Instead of judging him, Jill listened with patience, gave him honest advice, and reminded him of his talent and work ethic. Her steady support helped Tommy turn his life around, clean up his diet and habits, and focus completely on his tennis career.

Today, Kevin and Jill regularly watch Tommy compete on the biggest stages in tennis. When Tommy made his famous run to the semifinals of the Australian Open and won an Olympic medal in Paris, his parents were right there to celebrate the moment. Whenever he gets time off from the busy tour calendar, Tommy loves visiting his family, spending time on the farm, and unwinding with his parents away from the spotlight.

Tommy Paul’s journey to the top of men’s tennis is a testament to the love, patience, and dedication of his parents. Through early morning practices, tough career setbacks, and major tour victories, Jill MacMillan and Kevin Paul have remained his strongest foundation, helping him grow into a world-class athlete and a grounded individual.