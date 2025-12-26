Who Can Win a Grand Slam Apart From Alcaraz or Sinner in 2026?

The 2025 season cemented Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as the sport’s new standard-bearers, as they once again shared all four Grand Slam crowns. With eight consecutive majors between them since early 2024, the ‘New 2’ rule with authority. Yet as the next season beckons, the question sharpens: which rising contender, armed with youth, grit, and momentum, can finally break their Slam stranglehold?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Novak Djokovic

For Novak Djokovic, the 2026 season may represent one last, defining chase. At 38, the Serb remains fixated on a historic 25th Grand Slam title, a milestone he has openly identified as his primary motivation. Although he previously insisted that majors were his sole focus, his 2025 schedule told a more complex story, featuring ATP 250 appearances in Geneva and at the Hellenic Champions event, both of which he won.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those choices revealed a subtle but important shift. Djokovic’s priorities have evolved, and so have his methods. Predicting his 2026 calendar is difficult, but one theme is clear: preservation. He is increasingly selective, aiming to stay fresh, healthy, and fully charged for the events he deems most meaningful.

The challenge he faces is not technical. His shot-making, tactical intelligence, and competitive instinct remain elite. Instead, the obstacle is physical durability across long matches. At 38, recovery time matters more than ever, and Djokovic knows he cannot prepare as he once did. Conditioning, resilience, and smart scheduling now define his pursuit.

Imago Hellenic Championship ATP, Tennis Herren 250 Final – Novak Djokovic of Serbia react during the Hellenic Championship ATP 250 final tennis match held in OAKA Stadium in Athens, Greece, 8 November 2025. IMAGO/ONE INCH PRODUCTIONS ATHENS Greece Copyright: xONExINCHxPRODUCTIONSx 6725739

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, have ruled the Grand Slam stage since early 2024. They have taken every major title and beaten Djokovic along the way. Yet tennis history shows that even the most dominant eras contain cracks. Injuries, scheduling conflicts, or sudden upsets can create openings, and if one appears, Djokovic remains uniquely equipped to seize it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian Open looms as a familiar battleground. When Djokovic steps onto Melbourne’s courts for his 21st campaign, history follows. There is a chance to equal Margaret Court’s record of 11 Australian Open singles titles. There is also the tantalising possibility of that elusive 25th major, a prize that continues to pull him forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz enters 2026 from a different place. His 2025 season did not quite match the heights of 2024, yet the American still finished comfortably inside the top 10, ending the year ranked sixth. Injuries disrupted his early months, but a strong second half saw him reach the Wimbledon semi-finals and the US Open quarter-finals.

A US Open finalist in 2024, Fritz has shown a steady upward trend in Slam consistency. He is now firmly established among the elite. While consistently challenging Alcaraz and Sinner remains his biggest hurdle, his powerful serve and growing belief make a breakthrough run feel increasingly realistic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev’s 2025 was uneven, but his year-end ranking of world No. 3 keeps him firmly in contention heading into 2026. His Slam form faded as the season progressed, yet he still reached the Australian Open final in January, marking his third major final overall.

The question for Zverev is psychological as much as physical. Can he summon the belief required in the closing stages of a Slam? Can he finally turn the tide against Alcaraz and Sinner? Few players possess his experience on the biggest stages, and if he arrives fit and confident, another deep run feels inevitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime spectacularly closed 2025. The Canadian climbed to a career-high ranking of world No. 5 after a season defined by momentum. Early titles were followed by a US Open semi-final, then further success in Brussels, a Paris Masters final, and an ATP Finals semi-final appearance.

Imago Nitto ATP, Tennis Herren Finals 2025 – Day Six Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates the victory at the end of his round robin singles match against Alexander Zverev of Germany during day six of the Nitto ATP Finals 2025. Felix Auger-Aliassime won 6-4, 7-64. Turin Italy Copyright: xNicolòxCampox

That New York run marked his strongest Slam showing in years. At 25, his career has been inconsistent, but confidence is building. His aggressive style and renewed belief suggest that deeper Grand Slam runs may be close at hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

⁠Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton rounds out the group of contenders. Still working his way back from the injury that ended his 2024 US Open early, the American nonetheless cracked the top 10 for the first time in 2025. He produced career-best runs at the first three majors of the year, hinting at even greater potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

A semi-finalist at the Australian Open, Shelton followed up with strong performances at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, then captured his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto. At just 23, he remains raw but dangerous. While Alcaraz and Sinner loom large, Shelton’s ceiling remains one of the highest in the field.

Notable mentions

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Draper

Jack Draper appeared poised to announce himself as a defining force after a powerful end to 2024 and a flying start to 2025. Injury setbacks, however, derailed his momentum. The Brit played just one match after a second-round Wimbledon exit, yet still closed the year ranked 10th, powered by a sensational Indian Wells title in March.

Draper’s explosive baseline game aligns seamlessly with modern men’s tennis. He has proven competitive across all surfaces, with hard courts clearly his natural stage. With a Grand Slam semi-final and a Masters 1000 crown over the past two seasons, sustained fitness could transform promise into genuine Slam contention.

Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur’s steady rise has secured him a firm place inside the top 10. His relentless consistency continues to impress, but his 0–6 record in Grand Slam quarter-finals remains a lingering hurdle he must overcome to take the next step.

Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti also enters the conversation after a breakthrough year. A French Open semi-finalist and US Open quarter-finalist in 2025, and a former Wimbledon semi-finalist, the Italian now faces a defining question: can he convert a career-best season into lasting Grand Slam momentum?