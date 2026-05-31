Who Is Alejandro Tabilo? ATP Star’s Net Worth, Parents, Girlfriend, Ethnicity, Religion, Nationality & More

Alejandro Tabilo has emerged as one of the most exciting left-handed players on the ATP Tour. Known for his powerful baseline game, crafty drop shots, and fearless shot-making, the Chilean star gained global attention with his memorable victories over some of tennis’s biggest names, including Novak Djokovic. As he continues to compete against the world’s best in 2026, fans are increasingly curious about his background, family life, and personal journey beyond the court.

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What is Alejandro Tabilo’s ethnicity and nationality?

Alejandro Tabilo holds Chilean nationality, but his background is a beautiful mix of two different countries. He was born on June 2, 1997, in Toronto, Canada, which gave him Canadian citizenship by birth. However, because both of his parents are originally from Chile, he always felt a deep emotional connection to his South American heritage.

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At 13, he left Canada to train at a high-performance sports academy in Florida, and by 18, he had officially obtained dual nationality. He then made the massive choice to permanently move to Santiago, Chile, to represent the nation on the professional ATP circuit.

In terms of his ethnicity, Tabilo is Hispanic and of pure Chilean descent. Growing up in Canada, he lived in a multicultural environment, but his family kept their native culture alive at home through Spanish conversations, traditional food, and South American values. Today, he is fully adopted by the Chilean public as a national sports hero, playing as the top-ranked star for his home nation in team events around the globe.

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Who are Alejandro Tabilo’s parents?

Alejandro Tabilo was born to Ricardo Tabilo and María Álvarez Tabilo. His parents spent years building a life in Canada after immigrating there, meeting in Toronto and later running a successful cleaning business together. Throughout his career, Tabilo has frequently credited his parents’ hard work and sacrifices for giving him the opportunity to pursue professional tennis.

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Tabilo has often described his father, Ricardo, as one of his biggest inspirations growing up. Ricardo introduced him to tennis at a young age and helped nurture his passion for the sport. Alejandro also has an older brother, Sebastián Tabilo, who grew up with him in Canada and supported him throughout his development as a young player.

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What is Alejandro Tabilo’s religion?

Alejandro Tabilo has not publicly discussed his religious beliefs or any specific faith that he follows. He prefers to keep his spiritual side completely private, choosing to leave religious updates out of his post-match press conferences and social media accounts.

Instead, he focuses his public updates purely on his tennis match performance, physical fitness training, and professional relationships. His personal values are deeply grounded in family loyalty, a fierce work ethic, and a constant drive to overcome difficult physical and emotional obstacles on the court.

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What is Alejandro Tabilo’s Net Worth in 2026?

Alejandro Tabilo’s net worth is estimated to be between $3 million and $5 million as of 2026, driven primarily by his success on the ATP Tour and a growing portfolio of endorsement deals. Unlike athletes in team sports, professional tennis players earn the bulk of their income through tournament prize money, performance bonuses, and sponsorship agreements.

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By the middle of the 2026 season, Tabilo had earned more than $5.25 million in career prize money, reflecting his steady rise through the rankings and strong performances at major events. Beyond his on-court earnings, he has also benefited from endorsement partnerships, including his long-standing association with Yonex. His growing financial success helps support the costs of competing at the highest level, including coaching, fitness training, sports science, and year-round international travel.

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Who is Alejandro Tabilo’s girlfriend?

Alejandro Tabilo is in a long-term relationship with Malena de Lorenzo, an engineer who has become a familiar presence at many of his tournaments. The couple reportedly met online and have built a strong relationship, with de Lorenzo frequently traveling alongside him during the tennis season.

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Their relationship attracted public attention in 2024 following a dispute involving comments made by Tabilo’s father on social media. The episode led to reports of tension between Tabilo and his family, with the Chilean later acknowledging the emotional toll the situation had taken on him.

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Throughout the controversy, he publicly defended de Lorenzo and expressed appreciation for her support, emphasizing the important role she played during a challenging period in his personal life.

What are Alejandro Tabilo’s biggest ATP career highlights?

Alejandro Tabilo has built a highly impressive list of achievements on the ATP tour. He hit his absolute peak career-high singles ranking at world number 19 in July 2024, cementing his place as the top singles player from Chile.

The table below outlines his primary career accomplishments and titles on the professional circuit leading into 2026.

Achievement Category Tournament Name Core Match Outcome First ATP Singles Title 2024 ASB Classic (Auckland) Won the championship as a qualifier on hard courts First Grass Court Title 2024 Mallorca Championships Defeated Sebastian Ofner in a dominant final match Third ATP Singles Title 2025 Chengdu Open Captured his third career tour trophy on hard courts Masters 1000 Breakthrough 2024 Italian Open (Rome) Reached the semifinals after shocking world number one Novak Djokovic Grand Slam Best Results Wimbledon & French Open Reached the third round of the main singles draws

Alejandro Tabilo’s journey from a young boy in Toronto to a top-20 tennis champion is a wonderful story of dedication and resilience. By staying loyal to his Chilean roots and pushing his body to overcome challenging injuries and personal family struggles, he has earned massive respect across the global athletic community. Backed by his girlfriend Malena and a clear state of mind in 2026, the dangerous left-hander has all the financial security and talent he needs to keep rewriting the record books for Chilean sports history.