Who Is Alexander Zverev’s Daughter? Everything You Need to Know About Mayla

Alexander Zverev has travelled far from racket-smashing outbursts and fiery umpire clashes. Yet, the top-seeded German arrives at the Australian Open, opening his first-round clash against Gabriel Diallo, eyeing another deep run after last year’s final heartbreak, where a straight-set defeat denied his maiden Slam. However, before he strikes a ball, the quiet backbone behind him stands firm, his daughter Mayla.

Who is Alexander Zverev’s daughter, Mayla?

Brenda Patea surprised the tennis world in October 2020. She announced she was expecting her first child with Alexander Zverev. The news quickly drew attention across the sport. Many fans were caught off guard by the revelation.

Brenda publicly confirmed her pregnancy at the time. She said: “I’m 20 weeks pregnant and I am expecting a child from Alex.” Her announcement immediately became a major talking point. It marked a new chapter in both their lives.

Since then, Brenda has shared moments from her journey as a mother. She regularly posts photos and videos of her daughter on Instagram. Her content reflects a strong and positive embrace of motherhood. Fans often see glimpses of her everyday life with her child.

Zverev became a father in March 2021. He and his former girlfriend welcomed their daughter, Mayla. At the time, Zverev was ranked World No. 3. The birth of his daughter was a significant personal milestone.

Brenda Patea is a German model and Mayla’s mother. She and Zverev dated for less than a year. Their relationship ended before Mayla was born. Despite this, both remained connected through parenthood.

Brenda has largely kept her private life out of the spotlight. When news of the pregnancy broke, Zverev addressed his responsibilities. He said, “Even though Brenda and I are no longer together, we have a good relationship, and I will live up to my responsibility as a father. Together we will take care of the little person that is about to grow.”

