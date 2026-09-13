Who Is Alexander Zverev’s Daughter, Mayla Zverev? Age, Mother, Family & More

Alexander Zverev is known worldwide for his powerful serve, fierce competitiveness, and deep runs at the biggest tennis tournaments. But away from the court, the German star has another important role: being a father. He shares a daughter, Mayla, with his former girlfriend Brenda Patea. Despite a demanding schedule that takes him around the world, Zverev has said he wants to give his daughter as normal a childhood as possible while keeping her away from the intense spotlight that comes with his career.

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Who is Alexander Zverev’s daughter, Mayla Zverev?

Mayla Zverev is the daughter of German tennis star Alexander Zverev and his former partner, Brenda Patea. Born in early 2021, she has largely grown up away from the spotlight despite her father being one of the most recognizable names in tennis.

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While millions of fans watch Zverev compete around the world, Mayla has remained largely out of the public eye. Her parents have kept details about her life private, allowing her to enjoy a more normal childhood away from the attention that comes with having a famous father.

How old is Mayla Zverev in 2026?

Mayla Zverev is 5 years old in 2026. She was born on March 11, 2021. Her mom posted the news online a few days after she was born, sharing a sweet photo of her baby’s hand and calling her arrival a true blessing. Since then, her family has celebrated her birthdays privately at home.

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Who is Mayla Zverev’s mother, Brenda Patea?

Mayla’s mother is Brenda Patea, a German model who dated Alexander Zverev in 2019. The two dated for around eight months before ending their relationship in the summer of 2020.

A few months later, Patea announced that she was pregnant and revealed that Zverev was the father. At the time, she explained that their split was not the result of a major fallout, but rather because they wanted different things in life. Zverev also addressed the news publicly, making it clear that he was prepared to embrace fatherhood and take responsibility for his child.

Do Alexander Zverev and Brenda Patea share custody of Mayla?

Yes, as reported by People, Alexander Zverev and Brenda Patea share custody of Mayla today. Right after Mayla was born, Brenda had planned to raise the baby on her own without sharing custody.

The two parents went through a rough stretch that included a legal fight in Germany in 2024. However, they settled everything out of court in June 2024. As part of that agreement, they agreed to put the past behind them and share joint custody, with Zverev paying child support to help take care of his daughter.

Why does Alexander Zverev keep Mayla out of the spotlight?

Alexander Zverev keeps Mayla away from the media to give her an ordinary childhood. He knows that having a famous parent can make growing up tough, and he does not want cameras in her face all the time.

That is why Zverev does not post pictures of her on Instagram or Facebook. Even when Mayla comes to watch him play tennis in person, he makes sure she sits high up in the stadium seats so the television cameras cannot find her. He wants her to enjoy the matches without having to deal with strangers or reporters.

What is known about Alexander Zverev’s relationship with his daughter?

For Alexander Zverev, being a father is an important part of his life away from tennis. When he first learned he was going to become a father in 2020, he made his intentions clear, saying, “I will live up to my responsibility as a father.” He also admitted that he was “very much looking forward to the child.”

His career keeps him constantly on the move, but Zverev has shown that he tries to make time for Mayla whenever he can. In 2025, he revealed that he was picking up his daughter from the airport when anti-doping officials asked him to return for a test. “I can’t — I’m picking up a three-year-old child,” he recalled, adding that being there for his daughter was “more important to me.”

Zverev is also determined to protect Mayla from the intense attention surrounding his career. “I want her to be a normal child, growing up with a normal life,” he said in 2026, explaining why he tries to keep her away from social media and the spotlight.

That approach has allowed Mayla to grow up largely away from the public eye. While her father competes on some of the biggest stages in tennis, Zverev and Brenda Patea have worked to keep her childhood as private and normal as possible.