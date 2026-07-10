Who Is Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Sophia Thomalla

While Alexander Zverev continues chasing tennis glory, his girlfriend has been busy building a remarkable career of her own. A familiar face in Germany’s entertainment industry, she has made her mark as an actress, television host, model, and entrepreneur, proving she’s much more than the partner of a tennis star. Her journey to success is just as compelling as their relationship. So, who is the woman standing beside one of the world’s top tennis players? Here’s everything you need to know.

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Who is Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla?

Long before she became a familiar face in Alexander Zverev’s player box, Sophia Thomalla had already made a name for herself in Germany’s entertainment industry. Born on October 6, 1989, in East Berlin, she grew up in a family of actors, with parents Simone Thomalla and André Vetters introducing her to the world of television from an early age.

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She went on to build a successful career as an actress, model, and TV presenter, starring in several German productions and hosting popular reality shows like Are You the One?. Away from the camera, Thomalla has also stepped into the business world with her own spirits brand, Hardkorn Spirits.

Known for her bold personality, candid interviews, and strong social media presence, she has become one of Germany’s most recognizable celebrities. Since confirming her relationship with Zverev in 2020, Thomalla has been a regular presence at ATP Tour events, cheering him on while continuing to thrive in her own career.

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What is Sophia Thomalla’s profession?

Sophia Thomalla wears several hats professionally, having established herself as one of Germany’s most recognizable media personalities. She first gained prominence as an actress, appearing in numerous German television series and films after following in the footsteps of her actor parents. Over the years, she expanded her career into television presenting, becoming the host of popular reality shows such as Are You the One?, where her confident and charismatic on-screen presence earned widespread recognition.

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Beyond acting and hosting, Thomalla has also enjoyed success as a model, working with leading fashion and lifestyle brands while building a substantial following on social media. In recent years, she has ventured into entrepreneurship by launching Hardkorn Spirits, a premium spirits brand that reflects her growing business interests.

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Whether she’s filming, hosting television programs, collaborating with brands, or running her own business, Thomalla has built a diverse career that extends far beyond her relationship with tennis star Alexander Zverev.

How did Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla meet?

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla’s love story didn’t begin in the spotlight. According to multiple reports, the pair were introduced through mutual friends, although neither has publicly revealed exactly who introduced them or where they first met. German media reported that they had known each other for several years before their friendship developed into a romantic relationship. Their romance became public in 2021, when the couple was spotted together and later confirmed they were dating.

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Since then, Thomalla has become a constant presence in Zverev’s corner, regularly attending ATP Tour events and Grand Slams to support him. Zverev has often praised her for bringing calm and stability to his life, especially during demanding periods on tour. While the couple prefers to keep the details of their early relationship private, their bond has only grown stronger over the years, making them one of the most recognizable celebrity couples in German sport and entertainment.

Do Sophia Thomalla and Alexander Zverev have children?

No, Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla do not have children together. Since making their relationship public in 2021, the couple has focused on balancing their busy careers while supporting one another through the demands of professional sport and the entertainment industry. Thomalla frequently travels to tournaments to cheer on Zverev, while continuing her work as an actress, television presenter, model, and entrepreneur in Germany.

Although the pair occasionally share glimpses of their relationship on social media and at public events, they have not announced any plans to start a family. Zverev does have a daughter, Mayla, from his previous relationship with German model Brenda Patea. Born in March 2021, Mayla remains an important part of the tennis star’s life, and he has often spoken about embracing fatherhood despite the challenges of balancing parenting with the ATP Tour schedule. As of 2026, however, Zverev and Thomalla have no children together.

From a thriving career in entertainment to becoming a constant source of support for Alexander Zverev, Sophia Thomalla has built a life that’s impressive in its own right. While their relationship continues to attract attention, it’s her success, ambition, and individuality that truly stand out. As both continue to pursue their respective careers, fans will be eager to see what the future holds for one of Germany’s most talked-about celebrity couples.