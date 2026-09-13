Who Is Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Sophia Thomalla

Alexander Zverev’s relationship with Sophia Thomalla has often put the couple in the spotlight, but Thomalla was a familiar face in Germany long before she started dating the tennis star. She grew up around the entertainment world, built her own career in television and acting, and became known for her outspoken personality and public presence. So, while fans may know her today as Zverev’s partner, Sophia Thomalla has spent years building a name for herself off the tennis court.

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Who is Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla?

Sophia Thomalla was born on October 6, 1989, in East Berlin. Her full name is Sophia Thomalla. She is the daughter of actress Simone Thomalla and actor André Vetters. Growing up around performers gave her an early connection with entertainment. She moved between several German cities during childhood.

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Thomalla studied acting at the Constantin School of Drama in Bochum. She attended the school from 2007 through 2009. She didn’t follow a traditional university path afterward. Instead, television and entertainment quickly became her main focus.

Her television career began while she was still young. Acting roles eventually led her toward presenting and reality television. She also became known for modeling and public appearances. Over time, she built a separate identity beyond her famous family.

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She married Norwegian musician Andy LaPlegua in 2016. Their marriage ended the following year. Thomalla later dated several well-known personalities before meeting Zverev.

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What is Sophia Thomalla’s height and age?

Thomalla is 36 years old in 2026. She stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall. In everyday terms, that’s roughly 170 centimeters.

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She is eight years older than Zverev. Despite her public profile, Thomalla hasn’t clearly documented a personal religious faith. Reliable sources don’t establish a specific denomination. Therefore, claims about her being Christian or following another religion shouldn’t be presented as fact.

How did Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla meet?

Their first connection wasn’t some dramatic celebrity encounter. Thomalla and Zverev have explained that mutual friends brought them together. The pair became properly acquainted while Thomalla was in Berlin.

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Their relationship initially grew from friendship. Thomalla later described their beginning as anything but traditionally romantic. “It’s not a romantic story,” she explained during their documentary appearance. Zverev similarly recalled that they properly got to know each other in Berlin.

The pair began dating publicly in 2020. Reports place the start of their relationship around October that year. Their connection developed despite demanding careers and frequent travel.

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Thomalla has explained that humor has become an important part of their bond. She said they share the same sense of humor and “black humor.” She also appreciates how Zverev handles her stressful moments. Their relationship, therefore, seems grounded in friendship as much as in romance.

She has also traveled to support her boyfriend during important tournaments. After his 2026 French Open triumph, she flew privately from Germany to Paris. She celebrated his biggest career victory alongside him.

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Imago Alexander Sascha ZVEREV, GER kisses girlfriend Sophia Thomalla in the match FC BAYERN MÜNCHEN – BORUSSIA DORTMUND 3-1 1.German Football League on April 23, 2022 in Munich, Germany. Season 2021/2022, match day 31, 1.Bundesliga, München, 31.Spieltag. FCB, BVB

What does Sophia Thomalla do for a living?

Thomalla works across television, modeling, acting, and business. She became a recognizable German television personality before her relationship with Zverev. Her credits include acting roles and television appearances.

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She later developed a strong career as a television host. Her current Instagram biography describes her as a moderator and investor. She works with RTL and RTL+, while also investing in Schüttflix. Her business interests have expanded beyond entertainment.

Thomalla also owns HARDKORN Spirits. Her social media profile presents her as both an entrepreneur and a media personality.

Her career has therefore developed in several directions. She isn’t known simply for dating a tennis champion. She had already built a substantial public profile before meeting Zverev.

Do Sophia Thomalla and Alexander Zverev have children?

Thomalla and Zverev don’t have children together. Zverev does have a daughter named Mayla from his previous relationship. Mayla was born during his earlier relationship with model Brenda Patea.

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Thomalla therefore isn’t Mayla’s biological mother. However, recent public appearances have shown Thomalla spending time with Mayla. Their family dynamic has become more visible during Zverev’s tournaments.

The couple also have two much smaller family members. They share a dachshund, Mishka, and have added another puppy named Buba. Thomalla introduced Buba publicly after Zverev’s French Open victory. She called the puppy their “new family member.”

What is Sophia Thomalla’s Instagram?

Thomalla’s verified Instagram account is @sophiathomalla. Her profile has around 1.4 million followers and thousands of posts. She regularly shares work, travel, fashion, family moments, and tennis-related appearances.

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Her Instagram biography also lists her television and business roles. She identifies herself as a moderator and investor. She links to RTL, RTL+, Schüttflix, and her own business interests.

Thomalla and Zverev have built a relationship that began quietly. Their story began through friends rather than staged celebrity glamour. Since then, their lives have increasingly overlapped. She supports his tennis career while maintaining her own demanding career. Their family now includes Mayla and two dachshunds. For Thomalla, however, tennis fame is only one part of her story.