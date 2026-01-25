Who Is Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla? Everything You Need to Know About Their Relationship

Alexander Zverev has spent years battling for Grand Slam titles, but his life off the court has attracted just as much attention as his powerful serve. For a long time, the woman cheering him on from the player’s box was Sophia Thomalla. She is a German celebrity in her own right, known for her television career and bold personality.

While they were considered one of Germany’s biggest power couples since 2020, the 2026 Australian Open brought some fresh waves of speculation regarding their status. Zverev has always credited Sophia with bringing peace to his chaotic life on tour, but recent sightings in Melbourne suggest the tennis star might be turning a new page. Here is a look at the woman who has been a major part of his journey.

Who Is Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla?

Sophia Thomalla is far more than just a tennis WAG. She was born on October 6, 1989, in East Berlin, Germany. Show business is in her DNA, as she is the daughter of famous actors Simone Thomalla and André Vetters. Growing up in Berlin, Cologne, and other German cities, she was surrounded by the arts from day one.

She didn’t just rely on her family name, though. Sophia built a massive career for herself in the German entertainment industry. She attended schools in various cities due to her parents’ work before settling into her own path. She became a household name in Germany long before she met Zverev, proving she could stand on her own two feet in the spotlight.

What is Sophia Thomalla’s height and age?

As of 2026, Sophia Thomalla is 36 years old. She stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

While she hasn’t made her specific religious beliefs a public topic, she is known for her independent spirit and edgy style. She often sports tattoos and rock-chic fashion, setting her apart from the traditional image of a tennis partner. Her confidence and maturity—being eight years older than Zverev—were often cited by Alexander as the grounding force he needed.

How did Alexander Zverev meet his girlfriend?

The story of Alexander and Sophia began in 2020. They didn’t meet at a flashy red carpet event or a tennis tournament. Instead, they were introduced through mutual friends. The connection was immediate. They started dating officially later that year, and it wasn’t long before they went public.

Their relationship moved quickly. Sophia became a constant fixture on the ATP Tour, traveling with Zverev to tournaments around the world. Zverev famously told a German magazine that she gave him “peace and security,” noting that he played his best tennis with her in his corner. They even developed a secret handshake that cameras occasionally caught before his matches, a small symbol of their tight bond.

What does Sophia Thomalla do?

Sophia Thomalla is a multi-talented model, actress, and television presenter. She is perhaps best known for hosting the German adaptation of the hit dating show, Are You the One?. Her charisma and quick wit made her a perfect fit for reality TV.

Beyond hosting, she has appeared in numerous German films and TV series. She is also a successful model, having graced the covers of magazines and worked on various fashion campaigns. She even appeared in the Netflix docuseries Break Point, which chronicled Zverev’s recovery from a severe ankle injury. In the show, she provided a candid look at their life, even teasing Zverev about his constant tardiness.

Sophia Thomalla Instagram

Sophia is a social media powerhouse. You can find her on Instagram at @sophiathomalla.

She has over 1.4 million followers and uses her platform to share high-fashion shots, behind-the-scenes looks at her TV projects, and personal moments. For years, her feed was peppered with supportive posts for Zverev, including a sweet tribute after his Paris Masters win where she joked about finally having a “tree at home that doesn’t die,” referring to the trophy.

Current Relationship Update

While Sophia has been Zverev’s rock for years, rumors swirled at the start of the 2026 season. Reports from the Australian Open indicated that Zverev might have moved on, as he was spotted with German influencer Caroline Daur. Whether this marks the permanent end of the Zverev-Thomalla era remains to be seen, but Sophia’s impact on his career during his rise to the top remains undeniable.