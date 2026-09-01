Who Is Alexei Popyrin’s Fiancée? Everything to Know About Amy Pederick

Behind Alexei Popyrin’s life on the tennis tour is someone who has been by his side for years. His relationship with Amy Pederick started long before they got engaged, and over time, she became more than just his partner. As a physiotherapist, Amy also travels with Popyrin and supports him during the demands of life on tour. So, who is Amy Pederick, and how did their relationship begin?

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Who is Alexei Popyrin’s fiancée, Amy Pederick?

Amy Pederick is Alexei Popyrin’s longtime fiancée and partner. She was born in Zimbabwe to English parents, according to reports. Her family background therefore includes both Zimbabwean and British connections. Pederick later spent part of her childhood in Dubai. That was where she first met Popyrin at school.

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The pair were classmates when they were eight years old. More specifically, they shared the same mathematics class. They stayed in touch after their childhood friendship began. Their lives eventually took them in different directions. Popyrin pursued tennis while Pederick continued her education.

What is Amy Pederick’s profession?

Amy Pederick is a qualified physiotherapist by profession. Her medical training eventually became useful during Popyrin’s tennis career. She has traveled with him during different periods. She also helps support his physical preparation and recovery.

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Pederick made a major career sacrifice for Popyrin. She completed her physiotherapy studies before making that choice. He said she could have worked within Britain’s NHS. Instead, she chose to travel alongside him.

Her support goes beyond simply attending matches. Pederick has been part of Popyrin’s wider support system. Her professional background gives her useful knowledge about physical fitness. That experience can be especially valuable during a demanding tennis season.

She later earned a teaching degree as well. Popyrin explained that this involved another major sacrifice. He said she wanted them to spend more time together. Her choices therefore shaped both their relationship and daily lives.

How did Alexei Popyrin and Amy Pederick meet?

Alexei Popyrin and Amy Pederick’s story actually began when they were just eight years old. The two met in Dubai after Popyrin’s family moved there because of his father’s work, and they ended up attending the same school and sharing a maths class. They stayed in touch after that, but it would be years before their friendship turned into something more.

The pair reconnected when they were 18. Amy was in London while Popyrin was there to compete at the Queen’s tournament. They met up during that trip, and their childhood friendship soon turned into a relationship. Popyrin later revealed that they had been dating ever since.

Their relationship continued as Popyrin built his professional tennis career, with Amy, a physiotherapist, also becoming a familiar presence around his life on tour. After several years together, Popyrin took the next step and proposed to Amy in 2024.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2024. Popyrin shared four photographs from their special moment. His caption was simple: “Forever with you 🤍💍.” The proposal happened during a tropical getaway.

So, what started as a childhood friendship in a Dubai maths class eventually grew into a long-term relationship and, years later, an engagement.

Do Amy Pederick and Alexei Popyrin have children?

As of 2026, Alexei Popyrin and Amy Pederick have no children. The couple got engaged in November 2024 after being together for several years, with Popyrin announcing the engagement on November 29.

Wedding plans were already in place when Popyrin spoke about them publicly. He revealed that Amy had taken charge of much of the planning and that they had already chosen both their venue and date. He expected the wedding to take place around September 2026, with family members traveling from Australia and elsewhere to celebrate with them.

For now, Amy continues to be a familiar presence alongside Popyrin as he travels for tournaments around the world. As a physiotherapist, she also understands the demands of professional sport and has supported him throughout his career.

With their wedding date approaching, the couple’s childhood connection has come a long way — from meeting in a maths class in Dubai at eight years old to building a life together around Popyrin’s tennis career.