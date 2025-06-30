Who Is Amanda Anisimova, Playing at Wimbledon 2025? All You Need to Know About American Hope

Imagine you’re a ranked world No. 12 tennis star, stepping onto the court with your favorite music playing in your head and a strong determination to win Wimbledon 2025. Well, this could be your story too, but right now, it’s unfolding in real time with women’s No. 12 seed Amanda Anisimova. “I feel like tennis is such a rollercoaster,” the 23-year-old told Olympics.com as she moved closer and closer to the grass court.

The American tennis player said, “Maybe I could compare it to rap because I get pretty serious on the court – sometimes a bit aggressive. I love Lil Wayne; I mostly listen to him before my matches.” And no doubt she must be singing ‘So ride to it y’all, vibe to it y’all’ in her mind when she faces Yulia Putintseva in court 15 on June 30. But before we dive deep into the matchup, we’ve got more specific yet interesting deets about Anisimova.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A Look at Her Early Life and Career Beginnings

Amanda was born to Konstantin Anisimov and Olga Anisimova on August 31, 2001. Her family had just immigrated to the United States in 1998 from Russia primarily for Amanda’s elder sister, Maria Egee. When Amanda was 3, the family moved to Miami. Miami marked the beginning of Anisimova’s tennis journey. Following her sister to practice every day eventually piqued her curiosity and passion.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Kay Victoria (@amandaanisimova) Expand Post

After developing a deep passion for tennis, Amanda Anisimova began idolizing Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova. She made her professional debut at just 14, winning the 2016 US Open qualifier against seeded player Veronica Cepede Royg. By 2019, at only 17, she reached the semi-finals of the French Open, marking a pivotal point in her teenage career. That year, she defeated then-World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Simona Halep on clay. According to records, Anisimova became the first player born in the 21st century to reach both a Grand Slam quarter-final and semi-final.

Amanda Anisimova Education

In 2024, after defeating Alizé Cornet in Charleston, Amanda opened up about her education. She shared, “Yeah, so I was doing online and then I was like, you know what, I am able to transfer to in-person and I went to Nova Southeastern, and I honestly really enjoyed it.” She further explained, “I always enjoyed the school lifestyle—a bit of normality. It kept me busy, which is something I wanted apart from tennis.”

Amanda pursued a degree in business and psychology from Indiana University while also taking in-person classes at Nova Southeastern University. However, her academic journey began through online schooling, as she didn’t attend a traditional school. Speaking to The New York Times in 2025, she said, “If I didn’t play tennis, I’d want to be a surgeon… I want to go to med school after I finish my career.” Fortunately for tennis fans, she continued on her sporting path, enriching the women’s game with her vibrant personality and skill.

Amanda Anisimova’s Medals, Awards, and Achievements

Amanda’s breakthrough came when she defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6–4, 6–3 to win her first WTA 1000 title, describing it as “super special.” Ranked No. 41 at the time, she climbed up the ladder with grit and determination. In 2019, she again made headlines by reaching the French Open semi-finals at age 17.

via Imago Credits: X/@PicksWithEnergy

Her momentum stalled in 2023 when, at 21, she announced an indefinite break due to mental health concerns and burnout. But before stepping away, she had already won three career titles—Bogotá (2019), Melbourne (2022), and Doha (2025). She was also a finalist in three major events: Hiroshima (2018), Toronto (2024), and London (2025).

Upon her return in 2024, Amanda stated, “I think that I refreshed my mind, and I took the time that I needed.” Since then, she’s rediscovered her rhythm on the court.

Amanda Anisimova Tennis Records

Amanda has claimed several high-profile victories over top-ranked players, including:

No. 9 Petra Kvitova – 2018 Indian Wells

No. 11 Aryna Sabalenka – 2019 Australian Open & Roland Garros

No. 3 Simona Halep – 2019 Roland Garros (quarter-final)

No. 7 Elina Svitolina – 2020 Doha

No. 19 Alison Riske – 2020 Western & Southern Open

Her upset of Halep at Roland Garros marked her first win over a Top 5 opponent. These victories established her as one of the most promising young stars in the sport.

Amanda Anisimova’s Boyfriend

Although Amanda is private about her life off the court, she hasn’t shied away from sharing her relationship with Tyler Roos, whom she began dating in mid-2020. Their relationship began shortly after the tragic death of her father, Konstantin Anisimov, in August 2019.

Tyler, an Australian model and soccer enthusiast, is the son of Paul Roos, former Australian rules football coach and a Hall of Famer in the sport. Over time, Amanda and Tyler have built a strong and supportive bond.

Who Are Amanda Anisimova’s Parents?

Amanda was born in New Jersey in August 2001 to Russian parents, Konstantin and Olga Anisimova. The couple immigrated to the United States in 1998 to support the tennis career of their elder daughter, Maria, who went on to play collegiate tennis at the University of Pennsylvania.

Amanda grew up in Florida and trained alongside her sister before eventually working with coaches Rob Brandsma and Rick Vleeshouwers. Her father, a major influence in her tennis journey, sadly passed away at the age of 52 in 2019.

Amanda Anisimova’s Net Worth

As of March 2025, Amanda Anisimova’s estimated net worth stands at $2 million. The bulk of her earnings comes from tournament prize money of over $6 million, according to Olympics.com as well as endorsements.

She has signed major deals with:

Nike (multi-million-dollar deal in 2017)

Gatorade (2020)

Wilson (for tennis equipment)

Therabody’s Theragun, a muscle recovery tool also endorsed by Maria Sharapova

USA Today via Reuters Aug 8, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Amanda Anisimova (USA) celebrates after defeating Daria Kasatkina (not shown) in second round play at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Where Is Amanda Anisimova From?

Born in New Jersey and raised in Florida, Amanda’s development in tennis was supported by a close-knit family and strong coaching. She completed her early education online and later attended Nova Southeastern and Indiana University for college studies.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who Is Amanda Anisimova’s Present Coach in 2025?

Marc Lucero has been coaching Amanda since 2023. He’s known for mentoring Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard earlier in his career. Amanda praised her coach, saying, “I love Marc. I started working with him last November, and I’ve really been enjoying it. He understands me as a player and as a person first. We have a great connection.”

Lucero has played a key role in guiding her comeback post-break, offering both tactical and emotional support.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conclusion

Amanda Anisimova is set to begin her campaign at the iconic All England Club, aiming to make a deep run at Wimbledon. With a refreshed mindset, a seasoned coach by her side, and renewed focus, Amanda is ready to take it point by point, game by game. Will she rise to the occasion and claim one of the most prestigious titles in tennis? What do you think?