Who Is Arthur Fery? All About His Parents, Ethnicity, Nationality, Net Worth & More

Arthur Fery may be making headlines for his impressive rise in professional tennis, but his success is rooted in a family with deep sporting ties. Born to a former professional tennis player and a prominent French businessman who owns a football club, the British star grew up in an environment where elite sport was a way of life. As Fery’s profile continues to soar following his breakthrough run at Wimbledon 2026, fans are increasingly curious about the parents and family who helped shape one of Britain’s brightest young tennis talents.

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Who is Arthur Fery?

Arthur Fery is a British professional tennis player who competes on the ATP Tour and is widely regarded as one of the country’s brightest emerging talents. Born on July 12, 2002, he is 23 years old as of 2026. Following a breakthrough season, Féry climbed to a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 114, making him Britain’s No. 3 men’s singles player.

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Before turning professional, Fery attended Stanford University in the United States on a tennis scholarship, where he studied Science, Technology, and Society. He enjoyed an outstanding collegiate career, rising to the No. 1 NCAA singles ranking and becoming the first Stanford player to achieve the feat since Bob Bryan.

Confident in his ability to compete at the highest level, Fery chose to leave Stanford and pursue professional tennis full-time. The decision has already paid off, highlighted by his first-round upset of 20th seed Flavio Cobolli at the 2026 Australian Open and his breakthrough run at Wimbledon, where he established himself as one of Britain’s most promising young players.

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Who are Arthur Fery’s parents?

Arthur comes from a highly successful and wealthy family with deep roots in professional sports and corporate business. His parents are Loïc Fery and Olivia Fery. His mother, Olivia, was a highly successful professional tennis player in the 1990s. She reached a career-high world ranking of 225, won bronze medals at the Summer Universiade, and even represented the Hong Kong Fed Cup team. Because of her extensive background, she was the one who first introduced Arthur to tennis and served as his coach during his childhood years.

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His father, Loïc Fery, is a very prominent French businessman and financier based in London. He serves as the chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer of the major investment firm Chenavari Investment Managers. In addition to his highly successful financial career, Loïc is widely known in the sports world as the president and owner of the popular French football club FC Lorient. Arthur is the oldest of three children in the household, growing up alongside his younger brother Maxime and his sister Albane.

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What is Arthur Fery’s ethnicity & nationality?

Arthur Fery has a unique international background that reflects both his French heritage and British identity. Although both of his parents are French and he was born in Sèvres, near Paris, he represents Great Britain on the ATP Tour and proudly competes under the British flag.

Fery’s family moved to England when he was a young child, and he grew up just a five-minute walk from the All England Club in Wimbledon. He attended King’s College School in London, where he balanced his education with a rapidly developing tennis career.

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Having been raised in England by French parents, Fery is fluent in both English and French. His multicultural upbringing has given him strong ties to both countries, with Britain shaping his tennis journey while his French heritage remains an important part of his identity

How much is Arthur Fery’s net worth in 2026?

As of 2026, Arthur Fery’s net worth is estimated at around $1 million. This money comes directly from his professional tennis career, with his official prize money surpassing $868,000 following his strong match wins in the early months of the 2026 season. He also earns steady money through sponsorship deals with athletic brands that supply his tennis gear and clothing.

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While his personal sports wealth is just beginning to grow, he comes from an incredibly wealthy background. His father, Loïc Fery, holds a massive private net worth of nearly £275 million (about $350 million USD) due to his highly successful hedge fund investments and soccer club ownership. This strong financial backing allowed Arthur to focus entirely on his training and education without facing the heavy financial strains that often stop young tennis players from turning professional.

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Is Arthur Fery dating anyone?

Arthur Fery keeps his personal life largely out of the public eye, but he has been linked to Honor Millard, whom several reports describe as his longtime girlfriend. The couple are believed to have met while studying at King’s College School in Wimbledon and have maintained a low-profile relationship away from the media spotlight.

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Honor attended Wimbledon High School GDST before continuing her education at King’s College School Wimbledon, where she excelled in athletics and captained the school’s first-team hockey squad. She later graduated from Durham University with a degree in Liberal Arts and was actively involved in campus life, serving as the Financial Partnership Director of the Durham University Charity Fashion Show. She currently works as an Associate Consultant at Frog, the global creative consultancy within Capgemini Invent.

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Despite his growing popularity on the ATP Tour, Fery rarely discusses his personal life in interviews or on social media, preferring to keep the focus on his tennis career. The couple has kept their relationship largely private, making only occasional appearances together, while Fery continues to establish himself as one of Britain’s most promising young tennis players.