Who Is Arthur Rinderknech’s Wife Hortense Boscher? Everything to Know About the ATP Star’s Relationship

While Arthur Rinderknech continues to make his mark on the ATP Tour with impressive performances at Grand Slam and Masters events, his biggest supporter has been by his side off the court. The French tennis star is happily married to his longtime partner, Hortense Boscher, whose support has been a constant throughout his professional journey. Here’s everything you need to know about Arthur Rinderknech’s wife, their relationship, and their life together.

Who is Arthur Rinderknech’s wife Hortense Boscher?

Arthur Rinderknech’s wife is Hortense Boscher. She is French and was born in November 1996 in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France, making her 29 years old in 2026. Like her husband, Hortense developed a passion for tennis from a young age and competed at a high level in France, where she ranked among the country’s top 10 junior players and reached the semifinals of the French High School National Championship in 2012.

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She later moved to the United States to play NCAA Division I tennis at Texas A&M University, where she was a standout player for the Islanders. During her collegiate career, she served as the team’s senior captain and helped lead the Islanders to the NCAA Championships, Southland Conference regular-season title, and Southland Conference Tournament title.

After graduating, Hortense shifted her focus toward business and marketing. Today, she is best known as Arthur Rinderknech’s biggest supporter, frequently traveling with him on the ATP Tour and cheering him on from the players’ box.

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How did Arthur Rinderknech and Hortense Boscher meet, and when did they get married?

Arthur Rinderknech and Hortense Boscher’s love story began during their college years in the United States. The pair met while studying at Texas A&M University, where they both represented the Islanders’ tennis program between 2014 and 2018. Spending countless hours together on and off the court helped them build a strong friendship, which eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship.

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After graduating, the couple remained together as Arthur embarked on his professional tennis career. Following several years of dating, Arthur proposed to Hortense in September 2023. He announced their engagement the following month on Instagram, sharing heartfelt photos of the special moment, including Hortense proudly showing off her engagement ring.

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The couple tied the knot in May 2025 during an intimate wedding ceremony in Brittany, France, surrounded by their close friends and family. Just days after the wedding, Rinderknech reflected on the milestone while speaking ahead of a tournament.

“I feel very good. I got married hardly a week ago, so this is a beautiful part of my private life that is taking place, and I want to continue surfing on this wave,” Rinderknech said during his pre-tournament press conference. Since then, Hortense has remained a constant presence by Arthur’s side, regularly supporting him from the players’ box as he competes on the ATP Tour.

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Did Hortense Boscher play tennis?

Yes, Hortense Boscher has a very strong background in tennis. Before moving to America for college, she was a standout junior player in France. She was ranked in the national top 10 for most of her young career and won many regional titles. In 2012, she even led her high school team, Lycée Sonia Delaunay, to win the French High School National Championship.

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Because of her great skills, she earned a spot on an American college tennis team. She started her freshman year playing for Texas Tech before transferring to Texas A&M, where she met Arthur. Hortense was a highly respected player on her team, eventually serving as a senior team captain and playing in the top singles spot. After finishing college, she also played in a few smaller professional ITF and Challenger tournaments in Europe and the Americas.

What has Arthur Rinderknech said about his wife and their relationship?

Arthur Rinderknech has largely kept his relationship with Hortense Boscher out of the public spotlight, preferring to let his performances on the court do the talking. However, he has acknowledged that getting married brought a new sense of happiness and stability to his personal life.

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Speaking ahead of the 2025 French Open, just days after their wedding, the Frenchman explained that he was in a positive frame of mind and hoped to carry that momentum into the tournament.

Although Rinderknech rarely discusses his private life in interviews, the couple occasionally shares glimpses of their relationship on social media. Following their wedding, Hortense posted a series of photos from the ceremony on Instagram with the caption, “16/05/2025, the best day ever 🤍✨,” capturing the joy of their special day. Hortense also remains a regular presence in Arthur’s players’ box, supporting him at tournaments around the world as he continues to climb the ATP rankings.

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Their journey, from college teammates in Texas to husband and wife in France, highlights the strong partnership that has accompanied his rise on the professional tour.