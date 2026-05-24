Who Is Aryna Sabalenka’s Fiancé? Everything You Need To Know About Georgios Frangulis

Aryna Sabalenka finally found peace beside businessman Georgios Frangulis. Their relationship quietly blossomed during Sabalenka’s emotionally exhausting 2024 season. In 2026, the couple announced their engagement, delighting tennis fans worldwide.

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Who is Georgios Frangulis?

Georgios Frangulis was born in São Paulo, Brazil, during the late 1980s. His full name is Georgios Frangulis, though friends casually call him “Geo.” Raised within a Greek-Brazilian household, he balanced Brazilian culture alongside strong Greek family traditions. His relatives originally came from Thessaloniki, Greece, before settling permanently in Brazil decades earlier. Frangulis attended private schools throughout São Paulo before studying law in college.

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He completed legal studies in Brazil but skipped taking the official bar examination. Entrepreneurship always interested him more deeply than practicing courtroom law professionally. In 2014, he relocated to America for a short time, pursuing ambitious startup dreams independently. Two years later, he launched Oakberry, eventually transforming açaí bowls into global sensations.

Today, Frangulis oversees hundreds of stores across multiple countries worldwide. Beyond business, he loves motorsports, luxury travel, wellness routines, and competitive fitness lifestyles. Sabalenka often credits him for bringing calmness into her chaotic professional tennis schedule.

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What is Georgios Frangulis’ height and age?

Georgios Frangulis reportedly stands around 5-foot-10, comfortably taller than the average man. He appears athletic, thanks partly to motorsports training and disciplined daily fitness routines. He is believed to be entering his late thirties in 2026, though exact records remain private.

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Friends describe him as energetic, youthful, and intensely hardworking despite demanding business responsibilities. Religiously, Frangulis reportedly follows Christianity, naturally reflecting both Greek Orthodox and Brazilian influences. However, he rarely discusses faith publicly, preferring private spiritual practices over media attention.

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How did Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis meet?

Aryna Sabalenka first met Georgios Frangulis in early 2024 through the Oakberry partnership. She signed ambassador agreements to promote Oakberry products before tournaments and at promotional appearances worldwide. Initially, their relationship remained professional, focused entirely on business meetings and marketing campaigns. Eventually, casual conversations turned deeper while traveling together during hectic international tournament schedules.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@arynasabalenka) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

She later admitted that their chemistry surprised them both after several relaxed private interactions. According to interviews, they officially started dating shortly after finalizing their promotional partnership contracts. Their earliest outings reportedly took place around tennis tournaments and at luxury restaurants across Europe.

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He consistently supported Sabalenka emotionally following heartbreaking personal struggles during 2024. After Konstantin Koltsov’s tragic death, Frangulis became her strongest emotional support system privately. She appreciated his calming personality, humor, and ability to separate tennis from personal happiness.

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Fans gradually noticed Frangulis cheering passionately from players’ boxes during important tournament matches. By 2026, their relationship had strengthened deeply enough for Frangulis’ unforgettable romantic proposal beside candlelit pools.

What does Georgios Frangulis do for a living?

Georgios Frangulis currently works primarily as an entrepreneur, businessman, and executive at a global wellness brand. He founded Oakberry in 2016, introducing premium açaí bowls internationally through stylish retail franchises. Oakberry expanded aggressively, eventually opening over 700 stores across forty different countries worldwide. The company became especially popular among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious younger consumers globally.

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Frangulis also occasionally participates in Porsche GT3 Cup motorsport championships. Racing provides an escape from the intense business pressure and the nonstop responsibilities of corporate expansion. Forbes Brazil previously publicly highlighted Frangulis’ entrepreneurial mindset and fearless risk-taking business philosophy. Today, he remains Oakberry’s CEO while actively exploring additional wellness-focused business investments globally.

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis’ children

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis do not share children yet. Despite their excitement about their engagement, both remain heavily focused on their careers and travel commitments worldwide. Sabalenka spends extended periods competing in demanding international tennis tournaments each year.

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Meanwhile, Frangulis constantly manages Oakberry expansion alongside sponsorships, meetings, and motorsports appearances internationally. The couple occasionally shares playful family-style moments online involving pets, vacations, and close friends.

Meet Georgios Frangulis’ parents

Georgios Frangulis grew up in a supportive Greek-Brazilian family environment that strongly emphasized discipline. His parents maintained traditional cultural values while encouraging ambitious entrepreneurial goals from childhood. Though their names remain largely private, family roots trace directly to Thessaloniki, Greece. Frangulis frequently acknowledges the family sacrifices that helped him pursue his unconventional business dreams fearlessly afterward.

His parents reportedly worked in stable professional careers before supporting Oakberry’s uncertain beginnings financially. Sports have always remained important within family culture, particularly fitness activities and the values of competitive discipline.

Their Greek Orthodox faith reportedly influenced family traditions, celebrations, and close-knit relationships throughout their upbringing. Frangulis still visits family regularly despite an exhausting international business schedule and frequent tennis travel.

What is Georgios Frangulis’ net worth in 2026?

By 2026, Georgios Frangulis is estimated to have a net worth between $75 million and $100 million. Oakberry’s massive global expansion contributed significantly to its rapidly growing international financial empire. Brand partnerships, wellness endorsements, and franchise operations continue to generate impressive annual business revenue. Frangulis also invests carefully in lifestyle ventures connected with fitness and luxury experiences globally.

Oakberry Franchise Business $60 million Investments and Partnerships $15 million Sponsorships and Endorsements $10 million Motorsport Activities $5 million

What is Georgios Frangulis’ Instagram account?

Georgios Frangulis remains fairly active across social media platforms, especially Instagram, nowadays. His Instagram frequently features travel, motorsports, business, and moments with Sabalenka. Fans regularly spot behind-the-scenes tournament support photos and luxury lifestyle snapshots there. He also maintains Facebook accounts, and he receives significantly higher engagement on Instagram. She occasionally appears affectionately in his posts, especially during major international tournaments.

Instagram: @georgiosfrangulis

Facebook: Georgios Frangulis

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis built their relationship through difficult personal circumstances together. Their engagement symbolized healing, loyalty, and emotional support beyond glamorous celebrity headlines worldwide. Fans now eagerly await their wedding celebrations while supporting both flourishing professional careers passionately