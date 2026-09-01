Who Is Belinda Bencic’s Husband? Everything You Need to Know About Martin Hromkovic

Behind Belinda Bencic’s remarkable comeback to tennis is a familiar face, her husband and personal trainer, Martin Hromkovic. After stepping away from the sport to welcome her daughter Bella in 2024, Bencic returned stronger than ever, with Hromkovic supporting her throughout the journey. But who is the man behind the Olympic champion’s comeback? Here’s everything to know about Martin Hromkovic, his career, and his relationship with Belinda Bencic.

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Who is Belinda Bencic’s husband, Martin Hromkovic?

Martin Hromkovic was born on May 27, 1982, in Czechoslovakia and has Slovak roots, just like Belinda Bencic and her family. Their shared heritage is one of the connections between the couple.

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Hromkovic also has a strong background in sports and fitness. He earned a master’s degree in sports sciences from Comenius University in Bratislava and holds a master’s diploma as a fitness instructor. With his education and experience as a strength and conditioning coach, Hromkovic has built a career in sports in his own right, beyond being known as Bencic’s husband.

What is Martin Hromkovic’s height and age?

Martin Hromkovic stands at an imposing 1.92 meters; that’s about 6 feet 4 inches. For context, that’s a solid five inches taller than the average American man, which explains why he was such a formidable presence as a center-back during his soccer days. He turned 44 in May 2026, putting him about 15 years older than Bencic.

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When did Belinda Bencic Meet Martin Hromkovic?

The couple’s love story began in 2018, and it’s one of those “workplace romance” tales that actually worked out. Bencic, who trains in Slovakia, met Hromkovic when he was hired as her fitness trainer. At the time, he was still playing professional soccer, but the connection was immediate.

“It came a little unexpected, but it’s an ideal situation,” Bencic told Tennis World back in 2018. “When I work on fitness in Slovakia, we can be together. As a tennis professional, relationships are so difficult. I do not see my best friend until half a year later. You never see another tennis player. A man waiting at home, no chance!”

What makes their dynamic special is how they’ve managed to separate the professional from the personal. “Fortunately, we can separate private and professional life well. When I work, I really see him as a coach. I hope it stays that way,” Bencic added. “For him, the job is done when I’m fit. Martin was an athlete himself, a footballer. So he understands well when I’m nervous or tense.”

They’ve been together since at least November 2018, and Hromkovic officially retired from football in 2019 to become Bencic’s full-time fitness coach. The couple quietly tied the knot in April 2024 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, in a small civil ceremony during Bencic’s pregnancy.

What does Martin Hromkovic do for a living?

Martin Hromkovic is a fitness and strength coach by trade, and he has served as Bencic’s strength and conditioning coach since 2018. However, prior to this, he enjoyed an impressive 17-year career as a professional soccer player. As a soccer player, he used to play as a center-back, a position which requires physicality, tactical understanding, and sheer determination, skills which are useful in tennis strength and conditioning coaching.

Throughout his soccer career, he played for several clubs in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Germany. His soccer career began as a youth player for FK Inter Bratislava and later included stints with various clubs, including OFC Russel Gabcikovo, FK Slovan Duslo Sala, FC Druzstevnik Bac, MFK Vitkovice, FC Eilenburg, and SK Senec.

What is Martin Hromkovic’s Instagram Account?

You can find Martin Hromkovic on Instagram at @hromec3. He’s pretty active on the platform, frequently sharing photos with Bencic and their daughter Bella. Some of his posts show Bella watching her mom play tennis from the stands, which is about as adorable as it gets for tennis fans.