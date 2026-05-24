Who Is Cameron Norrie’s Fiancée? Everything to Know About Louise Jacobi

Cameron Norrie is having one of those stretches. You know the kind, where nothing seems to go your way, no matter how hard you try. Last week in Geneva, the British lefty ran into Frances Tiafoe. Two tiebreaks. Zero breaks of serve. And then a third-set tiebreak that just didn’t fall his way. Brutal. So yeah, Norrie needs a win. Badly. But here’s the thing: off the court, he’s already won. While the internet was busy shipping him with Emma Raducanu, Norrie has had the same woman in his corner since 2019. Her name is Louise Jacobi. And she’s way more interesting than any gossip column.

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Who is Cameron Norrie’s fiancée, Louise Jacobi?

Louise Jacobi is not your typical WAG. She’s a textile and fashion designer from Chicago, born in New York, who somehow fell for a British tennis player. Makes no sense on paper. But that’s why it works. Jacobi is creative, driven, and has built two companies from nothing.

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What is Louise Jacobi’s height and age?

Quick stats before we dive deeper. Louise Jacobi is 5 feet 5 inches tall. That’s 165 cm for the metric folks. And she was born on May 15, 1998, which makes her 28 years old in 2026. Norrie turned 30 last August, so there’s a three-year gap.

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What is Louise Jacobi’s profession?

This is where Jacobi leaves most tennis partners in the dust. She’s not just “Cameron’s girlfriend. ” She’s the founder and creative director of a high-end interior design studio. She also co-founded Studio Virgo, which makes luxury homeware and fashion accessories.

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Before going solo, she worked at Calvin Klein, Robert Allen Fabrics, and Donghia. The woman has a BFA from the University of Michigan and studied at Central Saint Martins in London. Translation: she’s a legit creative. Norrie hits forehands. She hits fabric swatches. Different worlds, same ambition.

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How did Cameron Norrie and Louise Jacobi meet?

Okay, here’s the good stuff. It was 2019, during the US Open, in New York City. A random bar with some mutual friends. Jacobi had just been laid off. She wasn’t looking for a boyfriend, especially one who lived on an airplane. “When he asked me, I thought, ‘I guess this guy doesn’t live a normal life,'” she later admitted.

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Fair point, right? But Norrie didn’t give up. He invited her to watch him play in Vienna. She went. Five days in Austria turned into six years. Then an engagement. That’s how it works sometimes. You lose your job, go to a bar, and end up marrying a tennis player.

Do Louise Jacobi and Cameron Norrie have children?

Nope. Not yet. As of 2026, it’s just the two of them and their careers. Jacobi shows up in Norrie’s player box at tournaments around the world, but no little ones running around yet. They’re focused on the wedding first. Then maybe tiny tennis players later.

What are Louise Jacobi’s social media handles?

She’s on Instagram as @weezcobi. About 3000 followers. No influencer nonsense, just her design work and the occasional lovey post about Norrie. She’s also on LinkedIn under her full name. If you want to see her professional side, that’s the place.

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The French Open is right around the corner. Norrie needs a deep run. Badly. His last few months have been a grind, close losses, tiebreak heartbreaks, and that sinking feeling of almost being there but not quite. But here’s the thing: he’s got Louise in his corner.

Maybe a little wedding planning will distract him in a good way. Or maybe he’ll just keep losing in tiebreaks. Either way, at least he’s got someone to share a bottle of wine with after. Even if they argue about the wine. That’s real life.