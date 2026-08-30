Who Is Daniil Medvedev’s Wife? Everything to Know About Daria Medvedeva

Daria Medvedeva has shared much of Daniil Medvedev’s tennis journey. Their story began before either became widely famous. They first knew each other through competitive tennis as teenagers. Today, they’re married and raising two daughters together. Daria also understands the pressures behind professional tennis. That shared experience has made her an important part of Daniil’s life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Daniil Medvedev’s Wife, Daria Medvedeva?

Daria Medvedeva is Daniil Medvedev’s wife and longtime partner. She grew up in Moscow and played competitive tennis as a child. She trained alongside Daniil during their teenage years. The pair even shared a house in Norway at fourteen. Her tennis ambitions ended after repeated injuries during her teenage years. She eventually retired from tennis when she turned eighteen.

ADVERTISEMENT

After leaving tennis, Daria chose a different professional direction. She enrolled at Moscow State Institute of International Relations. There, she studied international journalism and developed interests beyond sports.

Her career later included work connected with television and art. Tatler Russia reported her work with RBC television. She also studied art history at Moscow State University afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daria has largely kept her private life out of the public eye. Still, she frequently appears beside Daniil at major tournaments. Her understanding of tennis makes their partnership especially practical. Daniil has repeatedly described her as crucial to his success. He says she handles everyday concerns while he focuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Daria Medvedeva’s Profession?

Daria’s professional background extends beyond being a tennis player. After retiring, she pursued journalism as part of her university studies. She later worked at the Russian television channel RBC. She also explored the art world after studying art history. Tatler Russia reported that she worked at the MastART gallery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some recent profiles also connect Daria with RawQ Foods. She has reportedly been involved with the brand as a co-founder. RawQ Foods focuses on buckwheat-based, vegan energy bars. However, her current day-to-day professional role remains relatively private. Public attention mainly follows her role within Daniil’s tennis career.

Her biggest visible role remains supporting Daniil during tournaments. She regularly watches matches from his player box. Her own tennis experience helps her understand demanding tournament schedules. Daniil has openly valued that understanding throughout their relationship. He says Daria helps remove distractions from his daily life.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Daniil Medvedev and Daria Medvedeva meet?

Daniil and Daria first met through tennis during their teenage years. They trained together while competing in youth tennis. Their connection was friendly before becoming romantic. They later went separate ways as their careers developed.

The relationship changed when Daniil contacted Daria through Instagram. That happened in 2014, according to her interviews. Their first messages mainly focused on tennis and his progress. They eventually exchanged phone numbers and continued talking privately. Daria even watched Daniil play in Moscow with her mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their real reunion happened during Daria’s trip to Nice, France. She traveled there because she needed a dress. He was living nearby in Antibes at that time. The pair arranged to meet during her short visit. They had dinner, celebrated Daniil’s birthday, and talked. That meeting changed their relationship from friendship into something deeper.

They eventually married on September 12, 2018, in Moscow. The ceremony was private and included close family and friends. Daniil later credited their relationship with improving his tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do Daria Medvedeva and Daniil Medvedev have children?

Yes, Daria and Daniil have two daughters together. Their first daughter, Alisa, was born October 14, 2022. Daniil announced her arrival through social media shortly afterward. The couple kept the pregnancy largely private before her birth.

Their second daughter arrived in January 2025. Daniil announced the new arrival on January 7. He shared a family photograph from the hospital after her birth. Daria later revealed that their second child was a girl. The family eventually confirmed her name as Victoria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple continues protecting their children from excessive publicity. They occasionally share family moments through social media. Daria and the girls also support Daniil during tournaments. For Daniil, that family support remains closely tied to tennis. His wife has consistently stood beside him through those demanding years.