Who Is Emma Shelton, Ben Shelton’s Older Sister? Everything to Know About Her

Emma Shelton has carved out a career of her own away from the tennis spotlight, but the sport has always been a part of her family. The older sister of American tennis star Ben Shelton, Emma grew up in Gainesville, Florida, surrounded by a family with deep ties to the game. She followed that path herself, playing tennis at a high level before eventually moving into the finance industry.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who Is Emma Shelton?

Emma Shelton is Ben Shelton’s older sister, born in 2001 and raised in Gainesville, Florida. She is approximately 18 months older than Ben and grew up alongside him in a family where tennis played a major role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their father, Bryan Shelton, was a former ATP professional and later became the longtime men’s tennis coach at the University of Florida. Emma and Ben were therefore exposed to the sport from an early age, although both eventually followed different paths.

While Ben went on to become a professional tennis player, Emma developed her own academic and professional career after competing collegiately. She has remained close to her brother as his profile has grown on the ATP Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Emma Shelton Play Tennis Like Her Brother Ben?

Yes. Emma was an accomplished junior and college tennis player before eventually stepping away from competitive tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

She attended Buchholz High School in Gainesville and stood out on the local tennis scene. According to Instyle and People, Emma was named the Gainesville Sun Player of the Year three times, while also ranking among Florida’s top players in her age group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma initially played college tennis at the University of South Carolina after committing there in 2018. She later transferred to the University of Florida, continuing her career at the same university where her father coached.

During her time with the Gators, Emma competed in singles and doubles and reached No. 84 in the ITA singles rankings in 2021. Her college career gave her a high-level competitive background, even though she ultimately chose a different professional path from her younger brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Does Emma Shelton Do for a Living?

People further tells us that Emma transitioned from tennis into finance after completing her college career. She graduated from the University of Florida in May 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

She joined Morgan Stanley in 2024, beginning her professional career in the financial-services industry. Rather than continuing down the professional-athlete route, Emma has focused on building a career outside competitive tennis while remaining connected to the sport through her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her move into finance represents a different direction from Ben’s professional tennis career, but the competitive mindset developed through years of playing the sport has remained part of her background.

How Does Emma Shelton Support Her Brother Ben?

Emma has remained a prominent supporter of Ben as he has established himself on the ATP Tour. She has attended major tournaments to watch her brother compete, including Wimbledon in 2025 and the 2026 US Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her presence at Wimbledon in 2025 even produced one of Ben’s more memorable off-court moments. During his run at the tournament, Ben jokingly appealed to Morgan Stanley to give Emma more time off work so she could remain in London and continue watching his matches.

The moment showed the close relationship between the siblings while also highlighting Emma’s willingness to support Ben despite having a full-time career of her own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Emma remains an important part of Ben’s support system, cheering him on from the stands while continuing to build her own career away from professional tennis.