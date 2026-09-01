Who Is Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Nina Aliassime

“Having Nina and having her by my side through this whole journey as a professional tennis player has meant a lot,” Félix Auger-Aliassime once said of the person who has shared so much of his journey. For Felix Auger-Aliassime’s wife, the story is more than simply standing beside a tennis star. Her own sporting journey, personality, and role in Félix’s life make her a fascinating figure in her own right. But what lies behind the name that has increasingly caught fans’ attention? The story is worth discovering.

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Who is Nina Aliassime?

Nina Aliassime, formerly known as Nina Ghaibi, is the wife of Canadian tennis star Félix Auger-Aliassime. Born on June 19, 2000, in the United States, Nina comes from a multicultural background, with Moroccan and Croatian heritage. She is also an accomplished professional equestrian, having represented Morocco in international show jumping competitions. Nina and Félix first met when they were both 18 and later married in September 2025 in Marrakech, Morocco.

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Her full name was Nina Ghaibi, and she is now known publicly as Nina Aliassime following her marriage. While her relationship with Félix has brought her into the tennis spotlight, she has maintained her own sporting identity through equestrian competition.

What is Nina Aliassime’s height and age?

Nina Aliassime, formerly Nina Ghaibi, is 26 years old as of August 2026, having been born on June 19, 2000. As for her height, publicly available reports commonly place her at around 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm).

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When did Nina Aliassime meet Felix Auger-Aliassime’s?

Félix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Aliassime, then known as Nina Ghaibi, first met in 2019 when they were both 18 years old. They crossed paths at one of Félix’s tennis tournaments. Félix reportedly noticed Nina from afar and eventually struck up a conversation with her. Their connection developed quickly, and they began dating in March 2019.

Félix has spoken warmly about meeting Nina at 18, describing her as someone who understood the demands of his professional tennis career and became both his partner and best friend. Their relationship grew alongside Félix’s rise in tennis, with Nina regularly supporting him from the stands while continuing her own career as an equestrian.

Their relationship eventually led to an engagement in November 2024, followed by their wedding in September 2025 in Marrakech, Morocco.

What does Nina Aliassime do for a living?

Nina Aliassime, formerly known as Nina Ghaibi, is a professional equestrian and show-jumping competitor. Horses have been a major part of her life since childhood, and she began competing professionally in 2017. She has represented Morocco in international equestrian competitions, including the 2017 Moroccan Royal Tour, and has traveled internationally for events.

Her career also gives her a unique connection with husband Félix Auger-Aliassime, as both lead demanding professional sporting lives that involve frequent travel. Félix has acknowledged that Nina has her own career and busy schedule, saying they make an effort to see each other when their respective calendars allow. So, while many people know her primarily as the wife of a tennis star, Nina has her own sporting career and identity as an accomplished equestrian.

What is Nina Aliassime’s Instagram account?

Nina Aliassime, formerly known as Nina Ghaibi, is active on Instagram under the handle @ninaaliassime. Her profile offers followers glimpses into her life, travels, equestrian interests, fashion and relationship with Félix Auger-Aliassime. Her previous Instagram handle was @nina_ghaibi, which she used before adopting her married name.

There are no reliably verified Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) accounts publicly linked to Nina Aliassime through credible sources. Therefore, her confirmed social media presence is Instagram: @ninaaliassime, while other profiles should be treated with caution unless independently verified.

From an accomplished equestrian to the woman who has shared Félix Auger-Aliassime’s journey from their teenage years, Felix Auger-Aliassime’s wife has a story that deserves attention in its own right. Nina Aliassime has built her own identity while supporting one of tennis’s biggest names. And with her sporting roots, private personality, and life alongside Félix, there is still plenty more to discover about the woman beyond the spotlight.