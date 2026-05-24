Who Is Flavio Cobolli’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Matilde Galli

Flavio Cobolli has plenty of fight, but lately, results have not been going his way. Just last Tuesday at the Hamburg Open, the defending champion stepped onto the court hoping to protect his title, only for Ignacio Buse to spoil the script. Cobolli went down 6-2, 7-5 in a frustrating straight-sets defeat ahead of the French Open, never even earning a single break point during the match. Off the court, however, one constant in his life has been longtime girlfriend Matilde Galli, who has supported him throughout his rise on the ATP Tour.

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Who is Flavio Cobolli’s girlfriend, Matilde Galli?

Matilde Galli is the consistent factor behind one of tennis’s most exciting rising stars. She is not a flashy influencer or a celeb famous for chasing fame. Instead, she is a very private, down-to-earth lady who has been Cobolli’s support even when no one knew his name. ‘I first saw her at a time when I didn’t really exist, ‘ Cobolli shared with ATPTour.com the other day. ‘I was outside this Tour, and I pretty much grew up with it. I met her when I was 18, at No. 1,000-something in the world, and we are still together.’

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She is fiercely protective of her privacy and prefers to keep a low profile while supporting him in secret. At present, she is at university, pursuing her own career and allowing his dreams to be her greatest support.

What is Matilde Galli’s height and age?

Let’s get the basic stats out of the way. Matilde Galli was born on November 4, and she is 23 years old, the same age as Cobolli. Both are 23 and seem to be growing up together in the spotlight. As for her height, she doesn’t flaunt it on social media. The woman is a ghost when she wants to be. Given that she’s a student and not a public figure, her height hasn’t been officially documented. But what matters is that she stands tall in Cobolli’s life. We’ll update this when the tennis paparazzi finally get that close-up.

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What is Matilde Galli’s profession?

Here’s where Galli breaks the mold. She’s not a “tennis WAG” in the traditional sense. Matilde is currently hitting the books hard. She is a university student, and according to interviews, she is studying to become a hospital sanitary director. That’s a serious, high-responsibility gig. Imagine her working in hospital administration while Cobolli is winning ATP titles.

Some sources have also mentioned work at a law firm, but the most concrete, direct info from the ATP Tour shows she’s on a healthcare executive path. Whatever she is studying, Cobolli made it clear he’s her biggest cheerleader: “My best dream is watching her happy in what she does.”

How did Flavio Cobolli and Matilde Galli meet?

This isn’t some glamorous dating app story. No, this is way more genuine. Cobolli first met Galli at his best friend’s birthday party. According to reports, Galli was there with his best friend’s sister. That’s right, a low-key house party connection. It was a pivotal moment in their lives.

Cobolli was 18, grinding away in the lower ranks. They kept things quiet for a while. They went public with their relationship in March 2021. “I met her when I was just starting out, back when I was ranked over a thousand in the world,” Cobolli recalled. It’s the classic story: boy meets girl at a party before he becomes famous, and she sticks around for the ride.

Do Matilde Galli and Flavio Cobolli have children?

They do not have any children. At this point, their life is hectic enough; while she has her hands full with books and examinations, as you recall, Cobolli mentioned that she was unable to participate in the game held in Paris because of her examinations. He, on the other hand, travels from one part of the globe to the other playing tennis at the top level. They went on holiday to the Maldives with friends, but as yet, no child figures appear in the scene.

What are Matilde Galli’s social media handles?

If you’re hoping to slide into her DMs or get a peek at her daily life, you’re out of luck. Matilde Galli keeps her life on lock. Her official Instagram handle is @matildeegalli. But here’s the catch: it’s a private profile. She has around 7,000 followers, but you can’t see her posts unless she approves you. Cobolli, however, occasionally shares glimpses. He posts photos of them together, often captioning them with sweet nothings like “Growing up together” or celebrating her birthday with “THE BEST IS YET TO COME”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flavio Cobolli (@flavio_cobbo) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

So, where does the Italian go from here? The Hamburg loss stings, but it’s not the end of the road. Look at the bigger picture. Cobolli has already had a monster season. He’s got a title in Acapulco under his belt and a runner-up finish in Munich, where he beat Alexander Zverev in the semis.

The French Open is just days away. He’s ranked No. 13 in the world. That’s dangerous territory for opponents. With Matilde cheering him on, this kid has the potential to make a serious deep run at Roland Garros. Don’t sleep on Flavio Cobolli. His best tennis is absolutely still ahead of him.