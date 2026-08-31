Who Is Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Ayan Broomfield

“That two-week period completely changed his life, changed mine and the life of his whole family. It was magical.” Ayan Broomfield once said while reflecting on Frances Tiafoe’s unforgettable 2022 US Open run. But there is much more to Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend than being the woman beside a tennis star. A former collegiate tennis champion herself, Broomfield has built her own path across tennis, entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy. From her early days on the court to becoming a familiar face in Tiafoe’s journey, her story has plenty of intriguing chapters worth exploring.

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Who is Ayan Broomfield?

Ayan Broomfield is a Canadian former professional tennis player and the longtime girlfriend of American tennis star Frances Tiafoe. Born on August 13, 1997, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, she built her own tennis career before becoming known to fans through her relationship with Tiafoe.

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Broomfield attended the Independent Learning Center in Toronto for high school. There, she competed in tennis before moving to the United States for college. She initially played for Clemson University, joining its women’s tennis program in 2016. After two seasons, she transferred to UCLA, where she became an NCAA doubles champion alongside Gabby Andrews in 2019. Broomfield graduated from UCLA in 2020 with a degree in Gender Studies, earning Cum Laude honors.

What is Ayan Broomfield’s height and age?

Born on August 13, 1997, Ayan Broomfield is 29 years old as of 2026. She stands around 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 meters) tall, roughly the height of an average woman, according to her UCLA tennis profile. As for her religion, Broomfield is Christian.

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How did Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield meet?

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield’s love story began in 2015, when both were young tennis players trying to make their mark in the sport. Although they already knew of each other, they met in person through their mutual friend, American tennis player Victoria Duval. Tiafoe was 17 at the time, while Broomfield was 18.

Duval reportedly saw potential chemistry between the two and encouraged Tiafoe to reach out to Broomfield. The pair initially became friends and spent around six months getting to know each other before their relationship turned romantic. According to Broomfield, Tiafoe eventually made the first move and asked her out.

Their relationship became public later that year. In December 2015, Tiafoe posted a photo with Broomfield from Boca Raton, Florida, saying he already missed her.

Since then, the couple has grown together through the highs and lows of professional tennis. Nearly a decade later, Tiafoe still describes Broomfield as someone who has been “critical” to both his career and his life.

What does Ayan Broomfield do for a living?

Ayan Broomfield has built a career that goes well beyond her days as a professional tennis player. The former Canadian tennis player now works across content creation, modeling, entertainment, and philanthropy. She has collaborated with brands and uses her social media platforms to share tennis, fashion, travel, and lifestyle content.

Broomfield also has a connection to Hollywood. In 2021, she served as the tennis body double for Saniyya Sidney, who played Venus Williams in the film King Richard. The experience helped open another door into entertainment for the former UCLA tennis champion.

Giving back is another important part of her work. Broomfield runs the Ayan Broomfield Foundation, which supports young and underserved athletes through tennis clinics, mentorship and access to sporting opportunities. She also founded Ayan’s Aces, an initiative focused on increasing representation for women of color in tennis.

So, while tennis remains central to her identity, Broomfield has successfully turned her sporting background into a multifaceted career in media, fashion, entertainment and philanthropy.

Do Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield have children?

As of 2026, Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield do not have any children together. The couple has been in a long-term relationship since 2015 and has continued to support each other through their respective tennis journeys.

Broomfield has described Tiafoe as her “life partner,” while Tiafoe has credited her as an important influence in both his personal life and career. The pair appear to be focused on their careers and shared life together for now.

Ayan Broomfield’s Instagram

You can find Ayan Broomfield on Instagram at @ayan.broomfield, where she shares glimpses of her tennis background, fashion, travel, and personal life. She also uses X (formerly Twitter) at @AyanBroomfield. Her Instagram profile links to her TikTok and YouTube accounts, both of which use the @ayan.broomfield name.

As for Facebook, there does not appear to be a verified official Facebook account that can be reliably attributed to Broomfield.

From the tennis court to the spotlight beyond it, Ayan Broomfield’s journey is clearly her own. While she continues to support Frances Tiafoe through his biggest moments, her achievements in tennis, entertainment, and philanthropy show that there is much more to her story. And with so many chapters already written, it will be interesting to see what comes next for Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend.