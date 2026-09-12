Who Is Greg Allensworth? Meet Chair Umpire for Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026 Final

Greg Allensworth is set to take center chair for the finals of the last Grand Slam of the season. As Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are going to battle for the women’s singles title, the spotlight will also fall on the American official overseeing the final.

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“Greg Allensworth will be the chair umpire of women’s singles final @usopen,” Michal Samulski posted on X.

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Who Is Greg Allensworth?

Greg Allensworth is an American professional tennis chair umpire and one of the sport’s elite officials. A Gold Badge chair umpire, he is among the highest-certified officials in tennis and has been an ATP Elite Team Chair Umpire since 2019.

His profile includes officiating at all four Grand Slams and the 2016 Rio Olympics in the same year, completing the sport’s “Golden Slam” for officials.

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What Are Greg Allensworth’s Most Notable Umpiring Moments?

Allensworth has become recognizable for several controversial calls. At the 2024 Cincinnati Open, his decisions during Taylor Fritz’s match involving a failed electronic line call drew criticism.

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His decision on Felix Auger-Aliassime’s match point against Jack Draper sparked controversy after replays appeared to show a double bounce.

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In 2025, Allensworth again found himself under scrutiny at the Dallas Open after a dispute with Reilly Opelka resulted in a code violation and point penalty.

Why Is Greg Allensworth Chairing the Rybakina vs. Sabalenka US Open 2026 Final?

At the 2026 US Open final, Allensworth’s job will be to keep the match going while making calls from the chair for any issues involving the players.



This is a developing story…