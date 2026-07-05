Who Is Grigor Dimitrov’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Eiza Gonzalez

As Grigor Dimitrov continues his impressive run at Wimbledon 2026, one familiar face has been cheering him on every step of the way: Hollywood actress Eiza González. The Bulgarian star recently booked his place in the next round with a four-set victory over 15th seed Jakub Mensik, a result made even sweeter after last year’s heartbreaking retirement against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner due to a torn pectoral muscle. This time, Dimitrov walked off Center Court to a standing ovation, overcome with emotion as tears streamed down his face. Through the disappointment, recovery, and now his resurgence, González has remained a constant presence in his player box, winning over tennis fans with her support.

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Who is Grigor Dimitrov’s girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez?

Now let’s talk about the girl who cheered for her boy at the match. Eiza González Reyna, born on January 30, 1990, is an actress and singer of Mexican origin from Mexico City. This lady began her acting career quite young; she became the star of the telenovela Lola: Once Upon a Time at just 16 years old. Later, she became internationally known in Sueña conmigo on Nickelodeon and, finally, moved to Hollywood.

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What is Eiza Gonzalez’s profession?

Acting is her bread and butter; she’s built a career as a versatile performer who can hold her own in action flicks, thrillers, and even comedies. You probably recognize her from Baby Driver (2017), where she played the love interest of Ansel Elgort’s character. Then came Hobbs & Shaw (2019) alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham; Bloodshot (2020) with Vin Diesel, and the list just keeps going.

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But acting isn’t her only gig. Eiza is also a singer, having released music early in her career back in Mexico. She’s a multi-hyphenate talent who doesn’t limit herself to one lane. And now? She’s embracing a new title: WAG. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, she said, “I’m a WAG now… He makes fun of me. I’m like, ‘Don’t call me a WAG,’ but I guess I am.”

She also added, “I’m so happy to share his success, and I’m there for him no matter what. I’m so proud of him.” And she means it. She’s been spotted at tournaments from Indian Wells to Monte-Carlo to Wimbledon, always right there in the stands.

How did Grigor Dimitrov and Eiza Gonzalez meet?

This is the moment when the story really starts to turn. The pair were initially rumored to be a couple in April 2025 when Eiza was seen at the Madrid Open. To be more precise, on April 26 2025, she came to the event to see Dimitrov’s match against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, which he won without losing a set. There is even a fan video of her leaning over after the match, whispering to him, “Amazing baby amazing”. She was also snapping a photo holding his hand and giving him a proximity kiss on his cheek.

Just a few days later, paparazzi got the pair walking hand-in-hand during an evening stroll in Madrid. By May 2025, things had become very serious. They made their public appearance as a couple at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women In Cinema gala during the Cannes Film Festival on May 15.

A day later, González made their relationship Instagram official with a heartfelt birthday tribute for Dimitrov’s 34th birthday. Sharing photos of the two together, she wrote, “Happiest bday to the man of my dreams.” She went on to call him “my absolutely favorite human” and added, “You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible… I cannot wait to celebrate many, many more. I love you G. ❤️” The post quickly became one of the clearest public declarations of their relationship.

The romance marked a remarkable change for González. Just over a year earlier, in March 2024, she had told InStyle that she had “sort of given up” on dating. Fast forward to Wimbledon 2026, and she has embraced life as one of tennis’ most recognizable WAGs, telling PEOPLE that she would be courtside for Dimitrov “no matter what,” even if she was “running on two minutes of sleep.”

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Do Eiza Gonzalez and Grigor Dimitrov have children?

No, Eiza González and Grigor Dimitrov do not have any children together. Having been together for just over a year, the couple appears to be enjoying this chapter of their relationship without starting a family. However, they have welcomed a dachshund puppy into their lives, often treating the adorable pet as part of their little family.

Dimitrov also has no children from any of his previous relationships. Over the years, he has been linked to several high-profile names, including fellow tennis star Maria Sharapova and singer Nicole Scherzinger. Despite his much-publicized dating history, the Bulgarian has yet to become a father.

Meanwhile, Dimitrov’s Wimbledon journey continues. Fresh off his emotional victory over Jakub Mensik, the Bulgarian veteran is set to face Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the third round. Berrettini, a former Wimbledon finalist, will present another stern test as both players chase a deep run at the All England Club. One thing, however, seems certain: Eiza González will once again be in the stands, cheering Dimitrov on every step of the way.