Who Is Hubert Hurkacz’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Hanna Walicka

Life in the spotlight often comes with endless curiosity, especially when you are a former World No. 6. While Hubert Hurkacz has won fans over with his calm demeanor and powerful game, Hubert Hurkacz’s girlfriend, Hanna Walicka, has sparked plenty of interest of her own. From her sporting background to her quiet life away from the cameras, there’s a fascinating story waiting to be discovered.

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Who is Hanna Walicka?

Hanna (also known as Hania) Walicka is a Polish track and field athlete who gained widespread public attention after tennis star Hubert Hurkacz confirmed their relationship during Wimbledon 2026. Although Hurkacz is one of Poland’s biggest sporting names, Walicka has largely stayed out of the spotlight, preferring to keep her personal life private.

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Born in 2005, she previously competed for RKS Łódź, taking part in events such as the 80m hurdles, 200m hurdles, 200m sprint, and pole vault, according to the Polish Athletics Association (PZLA). Her shared passion for sports has made her a constant source of support for Hurkacz, often cheering him on from his player box during tournaments.

Despite growing media interest, Walicka has revealed very little about her personal life. Her full legal name beyond Hanna (Hania) Walicka, as well as details about her high school and university education, have not been publicly disclosed by any verified source.

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What is Hanna Walicka’s height and age?

Hanna Walicka is 21 years old as of 2026, having been born in 2005, according to official records. She’s in her early twenties and is about eight years younger than her boyfriend, Hubert Hurkacz.

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While her age has been confirmed by multiple Polish media outlets, her height has not been publicly disclosed by any reliable source. Likewise, Walicka has never spoken publicly about her religion or faith, and no verified publication has reported it. As someone who values her privacy, she has kept many aspects of her personal life away from the public eye.

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How did Hubert Hurkacz and Hanna Walicka meet?

The exact story of how Hubert Hurkacz and Hanna (Hania) Walicka first met remains a mystery, as the couple has chosen not to reveal those details publicly. What is known is that dating rumors began circulating after Walicka was repeatedly spotted in Hurkacz’s player box during several ATP Tour events, quietly supporting the Polish tennis star from the stands. Their public appearances together fueled speculation among fans and the media, but neither commented on the rumors at the time.

The relationship was officially confirmed during Wimbledon 2026, when Hurkacz was asked about the woman regularly seen cheering for him. The former World No. 6 smiled and revealed that Walicka was indeed his girlfriend, describing her as “truly wonderful” and thanking her for the support she has given him throughout the season. He also acknowledged that having her by his side had been a positive influence both on and off the court.

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Although the couple has kept the origins of their romance private, their shared passion for sports, with Walicka having a background in track and field, has led many to believe they connected through similar athletic circles. However, there is no public evidence indicating when or where they first met, and the couple has not disclosed that information.

What does Hanna Walicka do for a living?

Unlike her boyfriend Hubert Hurkacz, whose career unfolds on the ATP Tour, Hanna (Hania) Walicka has largely stayed out of the public spotlight. She is a Polish track and field athlete, with records indicating that she represented RKS Łódź in youth competitions across multiple disciplines, including the 80m hurdles, 200m hurdles, 200m sprint, and pole vault.

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Her final recorded U18 competition came in 2021, when she set a personal best of 2.45 meters in the pole vault. Although she did not pursue athletics at the same public level as Hurkacz, her sporting background gives her firsthand insight into the discipline, pressure, and demands of elite competition.

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What is Hanna Walicka’s Instagram account?

Hanna (Hania) Walicka prefers to keep her social media presence private despite the growing public interest in her relationship with Hubert Hurkacz. Her Instagram username has not been publicly verified, and the profile is not accessible to the public. Likewise, there are no verified Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) accounts associated with Walicka. As someone who values her privacy, she has chosen to avoid the public-facing social media presence common among many professional athletes’ partners.

While Hubert Hurkacz continues to make headlines on the tennis court, it’s clear that Hanna Walicka has become an important part of his journey off it. Though she prefers to stay away from the spotlight, her athletic background and unwavering support have only fueled fans’ curiosity. As the couple keeps much of their relationship private, one thing is certain: there’s still plenty more to discover about Hubert Hurkacz’s life beyond tennis.