Who Is in Alexander Zverev’s Player Box? Meet His Coach, Family and Support Team at Wimbledon

Alexander Zverev’s Player Box tells a story that goes beyond tennis. While his father and brother are almost always at the box, one of the most important people in his life often can’t bear to watch. As Zverev once admitted, his mother is usually too nervous to sit in the stands during his biggest matches. So, who are the familiar faces he leans on when the pressure is at its highest, and what makes this close-knit support system so special?

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Who is in Alexander Zverev’s player box at Wimbledon?

Alexander Zverev’s player box at Wimbledon isn’t packed with celebrities or a revolving cast of coaches. Instead, the group primarily has his father, Alexander Zverev Sr., who has coached him since childhood and remains his primary tactical guide. Alongside him is older brother Mischa Zverev, a former ATP Tour player whose experience and calm presence have made him an important voice during high-pressure matches.

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Also part of the team are a close friend, Marcelo Melo, and longtime fitness trainer Jez Green, who oversees Zverev’s conditioning for the demands of the ATP Tour, while his physiotherapist helps manage his recovery and physical preparation throughout the season. This close-knit group provides the stability and support Zverev relies on during the sport’s biggest tournaments.

Who is Alexander Zverev’s coach?

For Alexander Zverev, coaching has always been a family affair. The German star continues to be coached by his father, Alexander Zverev Sr., the man who first introduced both Alexander and his older brother Mischa to tennis. A former professional player for the Soviet Union in the 1980s, Zverev Sr. later transitioned into coaching after moving to Germany, where he helped develop his sons into elite professionals.

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Although Alexander has briefly worked with high-profile names such as Juan Carlos Ferrero, David Ferrer, and Ivan Lendl, he has consistently returned to his father as his primary coach. The reason is simple: trust. Having worked together since childhood, the father-son duo shares a deep understanding of Zverev’s game, strengths, and mindset.

That familiarity has helped guide him to multiple ATP Masters 1000 titles, Grand Slam finals, and a career-high World No. 2 ranking. For Zverev, no coach knows his tennis, or him, better than his father.

Who else is part of Alexander Zverev’s support team?

Alexander Zverev’s success isn’t built on coaching alone. He has a trusted support team that helps him stay physically sharp and mentally prepared. A pillar of that group is Jez Green, the renowned strength and conditioning coach whose training programs have helped improve Zverev’s endurance, movement, and resilience in marathon matches.

On the medical side, Spanish physiotherapist Ramón Punzano joined the team in March 2026 after being recommended by longtime physio Hugo Gravil, bringing fresh expertise to Zverev’s recovery and injury management.

On the practice court, Mikhail Ledovskikh serves as Zverev’s hitting partner, helping sharpen his game ahead of tournaments. According to Alexander Zverev Sr., his older brother, Mischa Zverev, also joins training sessions while balancing coaching and managerial responsibilities. Together, this experienced team ensures every aspect of Zverev’s preparation, from fitness and recovery to match practice, is covered, allowing the German star to focus on competing for the sport’s biggest titles.

Does Alexander Zverev’s family attend his Wimbledon matches?

Yes. Family has always been by Alexander Zverev’s side throughout his Wimbledon journey, and they are among the most familiar faces in his player box. His father and longtime coach, Alexander Zverev Sr., is almost always in the box, offering tactical guidance throughout the match.

Joining him is older brother Mischa Zverev, a former ATP Tour professional who wears multiple hats as coach, manager, and trusted confidant. Their presence provides not only technical insight but also emotional stability during the pressure of Grand Slam competition.

Zverev’s mother, Irina Zvereva, rarely sits in the player box, preferring not to watch Alexander’s matches because of the nerves involved. Although she does attend some tournaments and has been present for major milestones, she generally avoids watching live from the stands. Explaining her absence during the 2024 US Open, Zverev said, “My mother has watched me before, but she’s normally not somebody who’s in the box.“

A former professional tennis player herself, Irina has played an important role in shaping the careers of both Alexander and Mischa from an early age. While other supporters may come and go, it is this family trio that remains the constant in Zverev’s Wimbledon player box, providing support through every victory and setback.

Behind every powerful serve and pressure-filled moment, Alexander Zverev’s Player Box reflects a story of trust, family, and support. From his father’s guidance to his brother Mischa’s presence and even his mother’s nervous distance from the action, every member of his inner circle has played a unique role in his journey. The faces beside him may not always change the outcome of a match, but they remain the foundation that keeps Zverev focused when the spotlight shines brightest.