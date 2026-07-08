Who Is in Arthur Fery’s Player Box? Meet His Coach, Family and Support Team at Wimbledon

Arthur Fery’s Wimbledon run has been packed with grit, nerves, and a little bit of chaos. But the part fans often miss is the people standing just off camera. After his latest marathon win over Grigor Dimitrov, the British wildcard looked less like a one-man story and more like the product of a tight, experienced team. That matters at Wimbledon, where momentum can disappear in one sloppy service game.

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Fery’s rise is not happening in a vacuum, it is happening inside a player box full of familiar faces, steady voices, and a family that knows tennis from the inside out.

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Who Is Sitting in Arthur Fery’s Player Box at Wimbledon? Meet the People Behind His Success

The main figure in Fery’s corner is his coaching setup, and the names are clear. They are Benoît Foucher and Jeroen Benard. Foucher has been central to Fery’s development for years, with older profiles describing him as the coach who has helped shape Fery’s game over a long stretch of his career. Benard, meanwhile, is the second coaching voice listed by the LTA during Wimbledon, and his presence has helped give Fery a more stable on-court structure during this breakout run. That stability showed up in the most pressure-packed moments, especially during the Bergs match, where a Guardian match report noted Bernard giving direct, simple guidance from the box, “Play with width,” and “Focus on your next shot”. That is the kind of coaching that does not try to sound clever. It tries to keep a player alive in the moment.

Imago Image credit: PA (Wimbledon)

Then there is his mother, Olivia Féry, who brings a different kind of tennis weight to the story. She is a former professional player, and her background gives Fery something a lot of rising players never get, tennis IQ at home. She also represented Hong Kong in Fed Cup, which tells you this is not just a supportive parent sitting through matches, this is someone who has actually lived the stress of team competition and high-level tennis. That kind of experience matters in a fortnight like this, where every little swing can feel enormous. It also helps explain why Fery does not look like a player overwhelmed by the stage, even when the scoreboard gets ugly.

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His father, Loïc Féry, is another important figure, though in a more behind-the-scenes way. Public profiles describe him as a businessman and former owner of French club Lorient, which puts him in a world where performance, pressure, and big decisions are nothing new. Tennis fans may focus on the box, but family support in a run like this is often about the unseen stuff, like travel, scheduling, belief, and the simple fact of having people who keep the emotional floor from dropping out. In a sport as lonely as tennis, that counts for more than people admit.

Beyond the headline names, Fery’s wider support system also includes the LTA’s Pro Scholarship Programme, which has backed his development. One report also pointed to LTA men’s national coach Alex Ward as part of the broader support picture during his rise. Those are the kinds of people who help a player turn promising weeks into repeatable progress. The box may look small during a match, but the network behind it is bigger than it seems. That is usually how these breakthroughs happen.

How Arthur Fery’s Team Helped Turn a Wimbledon Wild Card Into a Quarterfinalist

Fery’s Wimbledon story has been dramatic, but it has also been carefully built. The coaching voices around him seem to have kept the message simple. And that is to survive the chaos, trust the game, and keep leaning into the patterns that work. That approach mattered when he was pushed deep by Otto Virtanen, then dragged into the kind of long, emotional battles that can swallow a player whole. Instead, Fery kept finding the bigger points. That usually starts with good preparation, and it ends with belief.

The result is a wild card who now looks like he belongs in the second week, not just passing through it. His team has helped turn him from a feel-good British story into a genuine contender, and that is the real reason his box deserves attention. The breakthroughs are never just about talent. They are about the people who keep the talent pointed in the right direction.

Arthur Fery’s next match will ask another hard question of him, because quarterfinal tennis does not care about the backstory. It cares about legs, serves, nerves, and whether a player can keep making the right choice under pressure. But if Fery’s box stays calm and his team keeps feeding him the same steady script, he has already shown enough to believe this run is not done yet. Wimbledon has given him the stage. His people have given him the tools.