Who Is in Aryna Sabalenka’s Player Box at the US Open 2026 Final? Coach, Family, Team & More

The US Open has become a defining stage in Aryna Sabalenka’s career, and once again, the world No. 1 has a familiar support system behind her in New York. Her player box features members of the team who have been part of her journey for years, including longtime coach Anton Dubrov, fitness coach Jason Stacy and hitting partner Andrei Vasilevski. With Sabalenka now through to her fourth consecutive US Open final, here’s a closer look at the people in her corner.

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Who is sitting in Aryna Sabalenka’s player box at the US Open 2026?

As reported by Yahoo Sports, Aryna Sabalenka’s player box consists of her coaching staff, fitness trainers, management, and her fiancé.

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On the coaching and training side, the box features head coach Anton Dubrov, who directs match tactics. Next to him is performance and fitness trainer Jason Stacy, who handles her physical shape and warm-up routines. Andrei Vasilevski serves as her daily hitting partner on the practice courts, while former doubles star Max Mirnyi sits in as a special coaching consultant. Data analyst Shane Liyanage also assists the team with match strategy and opponent scouting.

Her business and personal circle completes the group. Stuart Duguid, her sports agent and co-founder of Evolve Sports Agency, sits in the box to support her off-court interests. In the center of the personal cheering section is her fiancé, Brazilian businessman Georgios Frangulis. While her coaching team and fiancé are always in the stands, her immediate family members do not travel with her to New York.

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Who is Aryna Sabalenka’s coach in 2026?

Anton Dubrov is Aryna Sabalenka’s head coach. He has been the main voice guiding her tennis game since 2020, helping her grow into a multi-time Grand Slam champion and the world’s top-ranked player.

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Their partnership began long before he became her head coach. Both originally from Minsk, Belarus, Dubrov first joined Sabalenka’s team as a hitting partner. When Sabalenka decided she needed a coach who truly understood her personality, she promoted Dubrov to the lead role in 2020.

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Dubrov helped Sabalenka turn her huge hitting power into smart, controlled tennis. When she struggled with double faults and lost her confidence in 2022, Dubrov stayed patient and worked through the technical fixes with her. That loyalty paid off in a big way, leading to multiple Grand Slam trophies and long runs at world number one.

Who else is part of Aryna Sabalenka’s coaching team?

Sabalenka relies on a strong group of specialists who handle every aspect of her preparation.

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Jason Stacy is her longtime fitness and performance coach. He has a diverse background in combat sports like wrestling and martial arts, which he uses to build Sabalenka’s core strength, balance, and quick footwork. Stacy is also known for keeping the mood light before big matches, famously letting Sabalenka draw temporary signatures on his bald head for good luck.

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Max Mirnyi is another key voice in the box, serving as a coaching consultant. Mirnyi is a former world number one doubles player and a legend in Belarusian tennis. He works with Sabalenka to improve her net play, volleys, and aggressive court positioning, giving her more ways to win points against tough baseliners.

Andrei Vasilevski works as her primary hitting partner. A former professional doubles player himself, Vasilevski spends hours on the practice court trading heavy groundstrokes with Sabalenka so she is completely dialed in before match time.

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Is Aryna Sabalenka’s family in her player box?

Aryna Sabalenka’s immediate family members are not in her player box in New York. Her mother, Yulia, and her younger sister stay back home in Europe, preferring to follow her matches on television rather than deal with the stress and long flights of the tour.

Her father, Sergey Sabalenka, was an ice hockey player who first got her into tennis when she was six years old. As reported by People, he passed away unexpectedly of meningitis in 2019, which was a heartbreaking loss for Aryna. Because her family is not on the road, Sabalenka considers her longtime coaching team her second family, providing the love and stability she needs while traveling the world.

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Is Aryna Sabalenka’s fiancé Georgios Frangulis in her player box?

Yes, Aryna Sabalenka’s fiancé, Georgios Frangulis, is a constant presence in her player box. Frangulis is a Brazilian entrepreneur who founded the global superfood company Oakberry, which sells açaí bowls and smoothies in dozens of countries.

The couple first met in early 2024 through business when Sabalenka signed on as an ambassador for his company. They soon began dating and officially announced their engagement in March 2026.

Frangulis has admitted that watching Sabalenka play from the box is one of the most stressful experiences of his life. Because Sabalenka looks up at her team between points, Frangulis makes sure to stay quiet, clap as hard as he can, and avoid showing negative emotions during tough moments. His calm presence gives Sabalenka steady comfort both during the match and after the trophy ceremony.

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Aryna Sabalenka’s player box is built on trust, long friendships, and steady personal support. With Anton Dubrov running her tactics, a trusted fitness team in her corner, and her fiancé Georgios cheering her on, Sabalenka has the ultimate team behind her at the US Open.