Who Is in Jannik Sinner’s Player Box at the Wimbledon 2026 Final? Meet His Coaches, Family and Support Team

Jannik Sinner walks out onto Center Court chasing back-to-back Wimbledon titles, and as ever, the world No. 1 will not be doing it alone. Behind every one of his measured, ice-cool performances sits a small and carefully assembled group in his player box, a mix of coaches, backroom staff, family, and his closest confidant. It is the team that has seen plenty of change over the last two years, from coaching changes to the repercussions of his doping scandal, and has come out as one of the strongest squads on tour. As Sinner takes on Alexander Zverev for the trophy, here is a closer look at everyone who will be willing him on from the stands.

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Who is in Jannik Sinner’s Player Box at Wimbledon?

Sinner’s box is anchored by his coaches Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill, supported by fitness trainer Umberto Ferrara, physiotherapist Alejandro Resnicoff, and osteopath Andrea Cipolla. Also a regular presence is his long-time manager and close friend Alex Vittur, alongside his parents, Hanspeter and Siglinde, and his older brother Marc.

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Who Are Jannik Sinner’s Coaches?

Simone Vagnozzi is Sinner’s primary coach, leading the day-to-day work and overseeing the technical and tactical side of his game since joining in February 2022. Darren Cahill serves as co-coach and mentor, having come on board in July of the same year, and focuses more on the mental and emotional aspects. The vastly experienced Australian has previously guided fellow world No. 1s Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi and Simona Halep, and the pair jointly won ATP Coach of the Year in 2023.

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USA Today via Reuters Aug 19 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Jannik Sinner of Italy and his coaches, Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill at the trophy presentation on day seven of the Cincinnati Open. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Who Else is Part of Jannik Sinner’s Support Team?

Fitness coach Umberto Ferrara, who had previously worked with Sinner in 2022, rejoined the team in July 2025 and has played a crucial role in Sinner’s fitness routine. He is joined by physiotherapist Alejandro Resnicoff and osteopath Andrea Cipolla, who together manage Sinner’s recovery and treatment. Former player and now manager Alex Vittur, who has been close to Sinner for more than a decade, completes the inner circle as one of his most trusted allies on and off the court.

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Does Jannik Sinner’s Family Attend His Wimbledon Matches?

His parents are well known at his biggest games, although his mother, Siglinde, has admitted that she leaves the court when her nerves get the better of her, and has done so at other games. His father, Hanspeter, a chef by trade who cooks for the team at major tournaments, was courtside to watch Jannik make history as the first Italian to win Wimbledon last year. In past victory speeches, Sinner has lightheartedly referenced his older brother, Marc, who is anticipated to be among the family members supporting him.

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This is a developing story…