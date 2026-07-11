Who Is in Linda Noskova’s Player Box? Meet Her Coach, Family and Support Team at Wimbledon

Linda Noskova is the name on everyone’s lips at the All England Club right now. The 21-year-old Czech sensation has stormed through the draw, dispatching veteran Elise Mertens and then Marta Kostyuk in straight sets to book her spot in a historic all-Czech Wimbledon final. It’s a stunning run for a player who once admitted grass wasn’t her favorite surface. But as she prepares for the biggest match of her life on Center Court, many fans are looking past the baseline and into the stands, wondering: who exactly is in Linda Noskova’s player box? Who are the faces cheering her on through every serve and volley? Let’s take a closer look at the team behind the teenager’s magical Wimbledon journey.

Who is in Linda Noskova’s player box at Wimbledon?

If you’ve been watching Noskova’s matches on TV, you’ve probably noticed a focused, serious-looking group in her corner. Unlike some players who have a large entourage, Noskova keeps her inner circle relatively tight. Typically, her player box consists of her primary coach, Tomáš Krupa; a few training partners; a physiotherapist and fitness staff who travel with her during tournaments; and, occasionally, family members.

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The most prominent figure is always her coach, Tomáš Krupa, leaning forward with that intense gaze. You might also spot another coach alongside him, offering a different perspective.

Imago Linda Noskova hits back to Aryna Sabalenka during their semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., Friday, March 13, 2026.

Who is Linda Noskova’s coach?

Tomáš Krupa is the person most responsible for the swift rise of the young female star, Noskova. A highly respected coach in Czech tennis, Krupa is best known for coaching Tomáš Berdych from 2009 to 2014. During their partnership, Berdych reached the 2010 Wimbledon final, established himself among the ATP’s elite, and climbed to a career-high ranking of World No. 4. Before joining Noskova’s team, Krupa also worked with former World No. 8 Radek Štěpánek, further cementing his reputation as one of Czech tennis’ most accomplished coaches.

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The partnership between Noskova and her coach, Krupa, dates back to 2022, and the achievements have been simply impressive so far. With Krupa’s guidance, she reached the Top 10 by beating reigning World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the second round at Melbourne Park in 2024.

But Tomáš Krupa isn’t the only one in the room. He is, in fact, joined by Lukas Dlouhy, a former doubles slam champion, who has been on the team since late 2025. Dlouhy, a former World No. 5 in doubles, brings a huge strategic background.

Together, Krupa and Dlouhy have established an excellent coaching partnership. They have helped Noskova combine her baseline aggression with her powerful serve, transforming them into one of the most effective combinations in the game.

Does Linda Noskova’s family attend her Wimbledon matches?

Yes, Linda Noskova’s family has attended her Wimbledon matches whenever possible. Her father, Drahos Nosek, has been a regular presence in her player box, cheering her on throughout her rise on the WTA Tour. A railway employee by profession, Drahos was the one who first introduced Linda to tennis when she was six or seven years old, sparking the passion that eventually led her to the sport’s biggest stages.

Her mother, Ivana Noskova, was also one of her biggest supporters. She owned a clothing shop in their hometown of Bystřička and regularly supported Linda’s tennis journey before tragically passing away in July 2024 following a long battle with cancer, just before Wimbledon. Although Ivana is no longer able to watch from the stands, her influence remains a constant source of inspiration for the Czech star.

As Noskova prepares to contest her first Wimbledon final, the support of her father and coaching team remains a defining part of her journey. While her player box is relatively small, it is filled with the people who have helped shape her career from the very beginning, with Drahos continuing to cheer on the daughter whose dream he helped inspire.