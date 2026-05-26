Who Is Iva Jovic’s Coach? Thomas Guttheridge’s Net Worth, Wife, Parents, & Contract

Behind every rising tennis star, there is often a coach shaping the journey long before the spotlight arrives. Thomas Guttheridge may not always grab headlines, but his influence on some of America’s brightest young talents has quietly made him one of the most respected names in player development. From career-changing coaching decisions to his growing impact on the WTA circuit, there is far more to his story than most fans realize.

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Who is Thomas Guttheridge?

Thomas Gutteridge, commonly known as Tom Gutteridge, is a highly regarded British tennis coach who has built a strong reputation for developing elite junior talent and guiding young players onto the professional circuit. Born on July 20, 1992, in Dorchester, England, Gutteridge began coaching remarkably early, starting at just 16 after a back injury interrupted his playing career.

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Today, he is recognized as one of the prominent developmental coaches in women’s tennis, particularly known for his work with junior and rising WTA players. His coaching career took off after moving from England to Philadelphia in 2013, where he became Director of Junior Tennis at a high-performance academy. Over the years, he has coached numerous junior champions and helped more than 40 players earn Division I college scholarships at universities including Yale, Princeton, Duke, and Northwestern.

Gutteridge earned widespread recognition during his successful partnership with CiCi Bellis. He helped Bellis rise from a WTA ranking of No. 565 to World No. 35 and guided her to major milestones, including becoming the ITF Junior World No. 1 and reaching the third round of the Australian Open after her return from injury.

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Within tennis circles, Gutteridge is respected for his player-development approach, technical expertise, and ability to transition talented juniors into professional contenders. His coaching style focuses heavily on long-term progression, mental strength, and structured development, making him a trusted figure among young American prospects.

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Currently, Thomas Gutteridge is coaching rising American tennis star Iva Jovic on the WTA Tour. The WTA officially lists him as her current coach.

Who is Thomas Guttheridge’s wife?

The renowned coach has largely kept his personal life out of the public spotlight, but his official WTA coaching profile confirms that he is married to a woman named Devin. The biography mentions that Gutteridge currently lives in Orlando, Florida, with his wife, Devin, and their dog, Oso. Beyond that brief mention, however, the couple has maintained a very private lifestyle, and little additional information about Devin is publicly available.

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As of now, there are no verified reports revealing when Thomas and Devin first met or details about their relationship timeline. Likewise, Devin’s profession has not been publicly disclosed in official tennis profiles or interviews connected to Gutteridge’s career. The couple has also not shared any information suggesting they have children together.

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While fans remain curious about his family life, Gutteridge is best known for his achievements in tennis coaching rather than his personal relationships. The British coach earned recognition for developing elite junior talent and guiding rising stars on the professional circuit. He previously worked with and is currently coaching promising American teenagers on the WTA Tour.

Who are Thomas Gutteridge’s parents & siblings?

Thomas Gutteridge has kept most details of his family life out of the public eye. As a result, there is very limited verified information available about his parents and siblings. The names of his mother and father have not been publicly disclosed, and there are no confirmed reports discussing their professions or personal backgrounds.

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Similarly, Thomas Gutteridge has not spoken publicly about having brothers or sisters. Because of this, it remains unclear whether he has any siblings or if he was raised as an only child. No official interviews, coaching biographies, or tennis profiles have provided additional details about his immediate family members.

Although information about his parents is scarce, it is evident that Gutteridge had the support and determination needed to build a successful career in tennis. After suffering a back injury at the age of 16, he decided to shift his focus from playing to coaching. That decision ultimately helped him establish a strong reputation in player development and junior tennis coaching. Over the years, he has worked with several talented young athletes, like American tennis player Catherine “CiCi” Bellis. Currently, Gutteridge lives in Orlando, Florida, with his wife Devin and their French Bulldog, Oso.

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What is Thomas Guttheridge’s net worth and coaching salary?

While many tennis coaches stay behind the scenes, he has quietly built a strong reputation in the sport through his work with some of America’s brightest young tennis talents. Even though his exact net worth and coaching salary have never been publicly revealed, his long-term presence in elite junior tennis and the WTA Tour reflects a successful coaching career.

Gutteridge is currently working with rising American prospect Iva Jovic, one of the most exciting young names in women’s tennis. He is also widely known for coaching Catherine “CiCi” Bellis during her breakthrough years on the professional circuit. Under his guidance, Bellis climbed from World No. 565 to a career-high ranking of No. 35, marking one of the standout coaching success stories in recent American tennis.

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Beyond the professional tour, Gutteridge made a major impact in junior development. His WTA profile states that he helped over 40 players secure Division I college scholarships at prestigious universities, including Yale, Princeton, Duke, and Northwestern.

Although his financial details remain private, Gutteridge’s coaching résumé speaks for itself. Whether it’s guiding future stars or staying quietly influential behind the scenes, Thomas Guttheridge has carved out a respected place in modern tennis. While much of his personal life remains private, his impact on the sport continues to grow through the players he helps shape. And with rising talents already making waves under his guidance, his coaching journey may only be getting started.