Who Is Jakub Mensik’s Girlfriend, Josefina Catino? Everything to Know About the Tennis Star’s Partner

Jakub Mensik is one of the most exciting young Tennis players competing at the 2026 U.S. Open. The Czech athlete became uber popular after beating his childhood idol, Novak Djokovic, at the 2025 Miami Open. Since then, Mensik’s trajectory has only been upwards and onwards. The moment was both surprising and heartwarming. It was like seeing a rookie beat a giant and become an instant icon.

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His career has been an interesting one to follow. After winning the Miami Open in 2025, he would win the Auckland title in 2026 after defeating Sebastian Báez in the final. At the age of 20, he’s already accomplished more than many others. One of his closest relationships is with his girlfriend, Josefina Catino, whom he thanked after winning the Auckland title in his celebratory speech. Here’s more about Catino and the relationship shared by the two.

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Who is Jakub Mensik’s girlfriend, Josefina Catino?

Josefina Catino is a 20-year-old Argentinian content creator and tourism professional. She is originally from Buenos Aires and moved to Dublin. She later moved to Europe and went to Valencia, Spain, where she is reportedly studying Tourism and Leisure. Professionally, she is working as a receptionist at San Tommaso in Valencia, Spain.

Interestingly, she was working as a waitress in Valencia when the two met by sheer fate. The entire Czech Davis Cup team entered a local Italian restaurant where Catino worked.

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“There were several players, the whole team was there, and Jakub was there too,” Catino said in a conversation with Czech Radio. “At first, it was a very waitress-and-customer interaction, but there was something… in the air that connected us.” She had no idea who Jakub was nor any interest in Tennis. After their meeting, the two exchanged Instagram handles and eventually began dating.

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Where is Josefina Catino from?

Josefina Catino was born in La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province. She is Argentine, but her exact ethnicity is largely unknown. In the interview with Czech Radio, she explained that she chose to move to Dublin to gain a “new life experience”. Catino enjoyed the culture in Europe, but this doesn’t mean she had forgotten her roots as an Argentine.

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“I truly love Argentina, but I also really like Europe, and I really enjoy the cultural exchange, learning from other people, and constantly being in an environment that’s not your own, but at the same time, it is.” She said in the aforementioned interview.

What does Josefina Catino do?

Catino currently works as a receptionist at San Tommaso in Spain’s Valencian Community. According to her LinkedIn profile, she started the role in July 2024 and continues to work there. She is also pursuing a degree in Tourism and Leisure at Universidad Europea, with her graduation expected in 2028.

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This is not Catino’s first experience working in reception. She previously worked part-time as a receptionist at Hotel Intercontinental Dublin. Between the two roles, she also spent a few months working as a full-time interpreter in 2024.

Outside of work and studies, Catino has also built a presence on social media. Her Instagram account has more than 11,000 followers, where she shares daily vlogs, travel content, and glimpses of her life.

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How did Jakub Mensik and Josefina Catino meet?

Jakub Mensik and Josefina Catino met by accident while she was working as a waitress at a local Italian restaurant in Valencia, Spain. Mensik walked into the establishment along with his other Davis Cup teammates, interacted with Catino, and the two later exchanged their Instagram handles. They began speaking with one another and eventually began dating.

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“I didn’t really know who he was; I had no connection to the tennis world.” She told Radio Czech, “In fact, during dinner, I asked him if he played tennis, making a racket gesture with my hand, because I had no idea. And now we have a running joke about it.”

Now, the two often post pictures together and have been in the public spotlight since 2025, when Mensik thanked Catino for his victory, and she responded with a sweet message on social media.

How does Josefina Catino support Jakub Mensik?

Josefina Catino has been courtside, cheering for Mensik many times. She was cheering for him from the crowd when he defeated Brazil’s Joao Fonseca during the French Open on June 2, 2026. She has always been in his corner.

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After winning the Auckland title, Mensik thanked Catino and later posted a message for him on Instagram, captioning the moment with “second of many”.

This was a reference to him winning his second title. The two have a long-distance relationship, as Tennis players are almost always traveling away from home. However, they support one another thoroughly. Mensik has taken up the task of learning Spanish while Catino has picked up some Czech to converse with her partner in his native language.

Now, she’ll be supporting him at the U.S. Open as Mensik competes in the Singles tournament, which will kick off on Augst 30, 2026.