Who Is Jan-Lennard Struff’ Wife? Everything to Know About Madeleine Struff

Jan-Lennard Struff is scripting one of the feel-good stories at Wimbledon. The 36-year-old German stunned world No. 8 Daniil Medvedev with a straight-sets 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 7-5 victory to reach the fourth round at the All England Club for the first time in his career. For a player who has been competing on the ATP Tour since turning professional in 2009, it was a breakthrough that few saw coming. While Struff has been making headlines on Center Court, one person has quietly supported him throughout his journey: his wife, Madeleine Struff, who has often been spotted cheering him on from the stands. Here’s everything you need to know about the woman behind the German star.

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Who is Jan-Lennard Struff’s wife, Madeleine Struff?

Madeleine Struff is the wife of the German tennis star, and she’s been by his side through the highs and lows of a professional tennis career that’s seen its fair share of both. The couple tied the knot back in 2018 in what was described as an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

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Not much is publicly known about Madeleine’s background, and honestly, that seems to be by design. The Struffs are the kind of couple who keep their private life, well, private. She doesn’t have a Wikipedia page, and her Instagram account is locked down tight. However, we do know she’s a former professional tennis player herself. The couple is based in Germany, splitting time between Warstein and Witten. And while Madeleine prefers to stay out of the limelight, she’s been a constant presence in Struff’s life, offering the kind of support that only someone who truly understands the grind can provide.

What is Madeleine Struff’s profession?

Here’s where things get interesting. Madeleine Struff is a former professional tennis player. While details about her playing career are scarce, she’s clearly not the type to broadcast her accomplishments; it’s clear that tennis runs deep in this family. She knows what it takes to compete at a high level, and that shared experience has got to be invaluable for Jan-Lennard.

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Beyond her tennis background, Madeleine’s primary profession these days appears to be something far more important. She is a mom and runs the household while her husband travels the world chasing tennis balls. And let’s be real, that’s a full-time job in itself. With two young kids at home, she’s the anchor that keeps the Struff family grounded.

How did Jan-Lennard Struff and Madeleine Struff meet?

The details of how Jan-Lennard and Madeleine first met have never been publicly disclosed. The couple has consistently kept their relationship away from the spotlight, choosing to focus on family life rather than sharing personal milestones with the media.

What is known is that they dated for several years before marrying in 2018. Since then, Madeleine has remained one of Jan-Lennard’s biggest supporters, frequently accompanying him to tournaments and cheering him on from the stands. The couple welcomed their son, Henri, in 2019, and Struff has often spoken about how becoming a father changed his perspective on life and helped him find a healthier balance between tennis and family.

Do Madeleine Struff and Jan-Lennard Struff have children?

Yes. Jan-Lennard and Madeleine Struff are parents to two children. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Henri, in 2019. A few years later, they expanded their family with the birth of their daughter, making Struff a proud father of two.

During his impressive Wimbledon run, Struff revealed that his family couldn’t stay in London to watch his upset victory over Daniil Medvedev because of commitments back home. While Madeleine attended his opening-round match, she had to return to Germany as the children had school and a daycare event to attend.

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Speaking to reporters, Struff explained how the family has stayed in touch despite the distance. “My wife was there until Wednesday and saw the first match. When I had my second, she had to get on the plane at the same time,” he said. Referring to the family’s plans back home, he added, “We have a daycare festival tomorrow. Everything is good as it is. But I’m looking forward to seeing them all again.”

The comments offered a glimpse into the balancing act between professional tennis and family life. Even in the midst of one of the biggest tournaments of the season, Struff made it clear that his wife and children remain his top priority.

With his fourth-round victory over Hubert Hurkacz, Struff has reached the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career. The 36-year-old staged a remarkable comeback from two sets down before Hurkacz was forced to retire with injury in the fifth set, making Struff the oldest man in the Open Era to reach his maiden major quarterfinal. Next, the German will face top seed Jannik Sinner for a place in the Wimbledon semifinals. With Madeleine’s support and their two children cheering him on from back home, Struff will be hoping to continue the fairytale run that has already made this the finest Grand Slam campaign of his career.