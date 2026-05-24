Who Is Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Laila Hasanovic

Away from the roaring tennis crowds and Grand Slam headlines, another name has quietly started drawing attention online. From glamorous fashion shoots to luxury brand deals and viral social media moments, Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend has become a trending figure in her own right. But there’s far more to her story than courtside appearances. Who exactly is the woman linked to one of tennis’ biggest stars, and how did she build her own spotlight long before the rumors began? Here’s everything to know about the model and influencer everyone’s suddenly talking about.

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Who is Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic?

Laila Hasanovic is a Danish model, influencer, and content creator who has recently gained global attention for her relationship with Jannik Sinner. Born on November 8, 2000, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Hasanovic comes from a Bosnian-origin family and spent much of her childhood in Svendborg. Her full name is Laila Hasanovic, and she began building her online presence as a teenager through Instagram and YouTube lifestyle content.

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For her education, Laila attended Svendborg Gymnasium School in Denmark. She also spent a year studying at a high school in Kentucky, USA, where she reportedly explored journalism studies before fully entering the modeling industry.

Over the years, Hasanovic has worked with luxury beauty and fashion brands like Armani Beauty and Prada Beauty, while also building a strong social media following. In addition to her modeling career, she frequently shares travel, beauty, and fashion content online, making her one of the rising Scandinavian influencers in the fashion world.

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What is Laila Hasanovic’s height and age?

Laila Hasanovic is currently 25 years old, having been born on November 8, 2000, in Denmark. The Danish model and influencer stands around 5 feet 8 inches tall (about 173 cm), which is considered quite tall for a woman in everyday terms. Her height has also helped her build a successful modeling career in fashion and beauty campaigns.

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As for her faith, several entertainment and celebrity-profile outlets describe Hasanovic as Christian, though she has not publicly spoken much about her religion herself. She comes from a Bosnian family and grew up in Denmark, blending Scandinavian and Balkan cultural influences.

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How did Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic meet?

Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic reportedly began dating in early 2025, although neither initially revealed exactly how they met. Rumors about their relationship began after Hasanovic was spotted attending several of Sinner’s matches and spending time with members of his inner circle. Fans quickly noticed their growing closeness through subtle social media interactions and public appearances.

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Their relationship gained wider attention during the 2025 Italian Open, when Hasanovic was seen supporting Sinner and even sharing moments with his brother, Mark Sinner. Sources later reported that the pair had become increasingly comfortable appearing together publicly as Sinner balanced life on and off the tennis court.

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While the couple has kept most details private, several reports suggest they connected through mutual friends in European sports and fashion circles. Their relationship became more visible after Sinner’s split from fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya, with Hasanovic frequently traveling to support him during tournaments.

What does Laila Hasanovic do for a living?

Laila Hasanovic works as a professional model, digital creator, and social media influencer. Based in Denmark, she first gained attention through Instagram and later expanded into fashion campaigns, beauty collaborations, and lifestyle content creation. Over the years, she has worked with major international brands such as Armani Beauty, Prada Beauty, The Garment, and OpéraSPORT, building a strong reputation in the European fashion scene.

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Apart from modeling, Hasanovic is also active on YouTube and Instagram, where she shares travel vlogs, beauty tutorials, fashion shoots, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her daily life. Her growing online presence has helped her become one of the more recognizable Scandinavian influencers, with hundreds of thousands of followers across social platforms.

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Before becoming widely known as Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend, Laila had already made a name for herself in the modeling industry through runway appearances, brand endorsements, and her participation in Miss Universe Denmark 2019, where she finished among the finalists.

Laila Hasanovic’s Net Worth in 2026

Laila Hasanovic has an estimated net worth of $500,000 to $1 million as of 2025, according to multiple celebrity wealth and entertainment reports. Her income mainly comes from professional modeling, social media partnerships, fashion campaigns, and brand endorsements.

The Danish influencer has collaborated with luxury beauty and fashion brands, including Prada Beauty, Armani Beauty, and several Scandinavian fashion labels. With a rapidly growing Instagram following and strong engagement online, Hasanovic reportedly earns thousands of dollars per sponsored social media post.

Apart from modeling, she also earns through YouTube content, lifestyle collaborations, and paid appearances. In 2026, reports additionally linked her to the launch of a skincare brand called “NRD°55,” marking her first major entrepreneurial venture beyond fashion and influence.

While her earnings are modest compared to those of her boyfriend, Jannik Sinner, Hasanovic has steadily built her own name in the European fashion and influencer industries.

Category Estimated contribution Net worth $500,000 and $1 million Brand endorsements Collaboration with Armani beauty, Prada beauty, OpéraSPORT Business venture Founder of skincare brand NRD°55 Social media sponsorships €4,000 per post

Laila Hasanovic’s Instagram

Laila Hasanovic is quite active on social media and has built a strong online following through her fashion, beauty, and travel content. Her official Instagram handle is @lailahasanovic, where she regularly posts glamorous photoshoots, behind-the-scenes moments, luxury travel snaps, and collaborations with brands like Armani Beauty and Prada Beauty.

She also has a growing presence on TikTok under the same handle, while her YouTube channel features lifestyle vlogs and personal content for fans who want a closer look into her daily life.

Hasanovic also appears to have a Facebook profile under her name, although she is far more active on Instagram and TikTok. As for X (formerly Twitter), there is currently no major verified public account linked to her. With hundreds of thousands of followers across platforms, Hasanovic has steadily established herself as one of the rising Scandinavian fashion influencers online.

Whether it’s fashion campaigns, social media fame, or her growing connection with one of tennis’ biggest names, Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend has quickly become a personality fans want to know more about. From her Danish roots to her influencer success and rising business ventures, Laila Hasanovic is building a spotlight of her own. And with her public profile continuing to grow alongside Sinner’s global tennis journey, this story may just be getting started.