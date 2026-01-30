Who Is Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic? Everything You Need to Know About Their Relationship

Jannik Sinner is that high-profile tennis star whom many fans look forward to not only on the court but also how he lives his life when he isn’t swinging his racket at the ball. The world no. 2 is also the boyfriend of Laila Hasanovic. She is a Danish model and social media influencer who was previously in a relationship with former F1 driver Mick Schumacher.

The two have frequently appeared together in public, indicating that their relationship has not been particularly private.

Who is Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic?

Danish model Laila Hasanovic, who is now confirmed to be Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend, made their relationship official by thanking her in his victory speech at the ATP 500 Vienna event in late 2025.

“Thank you so much for the support. The work you put in, the effort. Even understanding me can be challenging at times, but thank you for your commitment. My family, my girlfriend, my friends and even those watching at home. Thank you all so much for the support,” the Italian said.

She attended Svendborg Gymnasium with majors in English and Social Studies. Further, looking at her educational career, she spent a year in Kentucky, attending high school.

What is Laila Hasanovic’s height and age?

Laila Hasanovic turned 25 last year on November 8. Her height is listed at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimeters) according to her modeling agency.

This is a developing report…