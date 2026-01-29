Who Is Jessica Pegula’s Husband Taylor Gahagen? All About the WTA Star’s Partner

Jessica Pegula might be dominating her matches at the 2026 Australian Open (she hasn’t dropped a set on her way to the SF), but she’s already found her perfect match off the court in her husband, Taylor Gahagen. While Pegula and Gahagen keep a relatively low profile when it comes to their relationship, he has been a steady presence throughout her professional tennis journey.

Pegula is still chasing her first career Grand Slam title, and if she achieves that milestone, there’s no doubt Gahagen will be right by her side to celebrate the moment. But before we get to that special moment, let’s take some time out to know more about JPeg’s biggest supporter.

Who is Jessica Pegula’s husband, Taylor Gahagen?

Taylor Gahagen was born and raised in Williamsville, New York, where he attended Williamsville North High School, according to the State University of New York at Fredonia. During his high school days, he played baseball and reportedly befriended future NFL star Rob Gronkowski, as noted by ESPN.

Then, after graduating from high school, Gahagen enrolled at SUNY Fredonia, located near his hometown. While in college, he played on the school’s baseball team as an infielder and took part in several student organizations, including the accounting society, the business club, and the financial management association, as per his LinkedIn profile. Gahagen graduated in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Following that, he earned his M.B.A. from Canisius University (Canisius College) in Buffalo, New York. During his time there, he also worked as a graduate assistant for the university’s hockey program.

What does Taylor Gahagen do for a living?

In 2013, Gahagen started working at Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the sports and entertainment management company owned by Jessica Pegula’s parents. The organization owns major sports franchises, including the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, as well as Black River Entertainment, a record label representing artists such as Kelsea Ballerini.

During his tenure, Gahagen held multiple roles, including marketing manager and digital and promotions coordinator. He played a key role in launching and branding LECOM Harborcenter, a retail and entertainment complex in Buffalo that opened in 2014 and serves as the Buffalo Sabres’ practice facility. He was later promoted to director of corporate development and eventually became an executive at the company, according to his LinkedIn profile.

SUNY Fredonia also highlighted his involvement in Harborcenter in 2014, noting that business and community leaders across Western New York believed it would become one of the region’s biggest tourism attractions. They claimed that Taylor Gahagen is among those leading the charge to bring an estimated 500,000 visitors to Buffalo annually.

In a January 2016 interview with WKBW TV, Gahagen expressed his enthusiasm for the role. “I don’t think there’s anywhere else I would want to work. It’s so exciting. I think everybody’s talked about the opportunity in the area, and the opportunity for Buffalo and the pride of Buffalo is bar none. Raising the profile of Buffalo on a national, international, and global scale is what’s most exciting.”

However, he left the company almost ten years later (2023), and Jessica Pegula’s husband is now working as a managing partner at both Dragos Capital and Agarwood Wealth.

Per Dragos Capital, Taylo joined the firm with extensive experience in private and public equity investments, having previously worked across sports, entertainment, merchandising, and family office operations. His professional background includes business management, investment strategy, financial services, and other related industries. Overall, Gahagen is considered a wealth management expert who operates at the intersection of sports and finance.

How did Jessica Pegula meet Taylor Gahagen?

Although the exact details of their first meeting remain private, Gahagen’s long-term role at Jessica Pegula’s parents’ company suggests their paths likely crossed professionally.

The two are believed to have started dating around 2015. Pegula’s first known Instagram post featuring Gahagen dates back to 2016, when they attended the musical Hamilton together in New York City. They were first publicly linked in 2015 after Pegula shared a now-deleted Instagram photo from a costume party they attended together.

By May 2019, Pegula was seen wearing a diamond ring while posing for a photo in Prague, sparking engagement rumors. The couple initially planned to get married in October 2020, but their wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imago Image Courtesy: Jessica Pegula Instagram Profile

Pegula later confirmed the delay on the Tennis.com podcast in January 2021. “We were supposed to get married in October last year. We postponed it a year … It’s fine, it worked out!”

When did Jessica Pegula marry Taylor Gahagen?

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Gahagen ultimately tied the knot in October 2021 in Asheville, North Carolina, at the Biltmore Estate, according to Tennis.com. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family, as well as several fellow tennis players, including Jennifer Brady, Asia Muhammad, Taylor Townsend, and Samantha Crawford.

Due to Jessica Pegula’s busy tennis schedule, the couple didn’t embark on their honeymoon until July 2022. They traveled to Costa Rica, where Pegyla embraced adventure, going ziplining and waterfall rappelling, while Gahagen preferred a more relaxed pace. The tennis stars said it was an “amazing” experience, filled with a lot of “fun.”

Do Jessica Pegula and Taylor Gahagen have children?

No, Jessica Pegula and Taylor Gahagen don’t have children. The couple shares a deep love for animals, which led them to co-found A Lending Paw, a charity dedicated to training rescue dogs as service animals and matching them with people in need. Once during an interview with Vogue, Pegula explained their mission:

“We wanted to help people afford service dogs. Not only is that about dogs helping people, but it’s also about people helping dogs, because we only work with rescues. It goes both ways.”

They are also dog owners themselves, and in May 2024, Pegula revealed on Instagram that they had adopted a new puppy.

Is Taylor Gahagen Active on Social Media?

Yes, Jessica Pegula’s husband, Taylor Gahagen, is active on social media, although he and Pegula generally prefer to keep their relationship private compared to many other high-profile sports couples.

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/taylorgahagen?igsh=MTk4eXhrdXZ0bmt0dg== LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/taylorgahagen?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=android_app

Jessica Pegula has been in red-hot form in Melbourne this year. She's now all set to take on Elena Rybakina in the SF of the 2026 AO.