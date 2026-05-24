Who Is Jessica Pegula’s Husband? Everything to Know About Taylor Gahagen

Behind every headline-grabbing tennis star is someone who prefers to stay out of the spotlight, and Jessica Pegula’s husband fits that description perfectly. From working in the sports business to supporting animal rescue initiatives, his life is far more interesting than many fans realize. But how did their relationship begin, what does he do for a living, and why does the couple keep things so private? Here’s a closer look at the man quietly standing beside one of America’s biggest tennis names.

Who is Jessica Pegula’s husband, Taylor Gahagen?

Jessica Pegula’s husband, Taylor Gahagen, is a businessman, investor, and longtime supporter who has largely stayed away from the spotlight despite being married to one of America’s biggest tennis stars. Born and raised in Williamsville, New York, Gahagen studied Business Administration at SUNY Fredonia before earning his MBA from Canisius College in Buffalo. He later worked for nearly a decade at Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the company owned by Jessica’s billionaire parents, Terry and Kim Pegula. During his time there, he handled roles involving corporate development, brand strategy, and marketing.

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Taylor and Jessica reportedly dated for several years before getting married in October 2021. Beyond business, the couple also shares a passion for animal welfare and co-founded “A Lending Paw,” a nonprofit that helps rescue dogs become trained service animals. Gahagen additionally works with Jessica’s skincare brand, Ready 24, where he serves in a leadership role.

What is Taylor Gahagen’s Profession?

Taylor Gahagen has built his career around business development, sports management, and entrepreneurship. Best known as the husband of American tennis star Jessica Pegula, Gahagen previously spent nearly a decade working at Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the company owned by Jessica’s billionaire parents, Terry and Kim Pegula. During his time there, he handled several executive roles involving marketing, digital promotions, and corporate development, while also contributing to major branding projects connected to the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres.

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Today, Gahagen works as the Vice President of Ready 24, Jessica Pegula’s skincare brand designed for active lifestyles. He also reportedly serves as a managing partner at investment firms Dragos Capital and Agarwood Wealth, expanding his work into finance and wealth management. Beyond business, he and Pegula co-founded “A Lending Paw,” a nonprofit organization that trains rescue dogs to become service animals for people in need. His career reflects a mix of entrepreneurship, sports business experience, philanthropy, and leadership in private investment.

How did Jessica Pegula and Taylor Gahagen meet?

Jessica Pegula and her husband, Taylor Gahagen, have kept much of their relationship private, so the exact details of how they first met are not publicly known. However, reports suggest the couple likely crossed paths through Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the company owned by Jessica’s parents, Terry and Kim Pegula, where Gahagen worked in marketing and corporate development roles.

The pair is believed to have started dating around 2015. Their first public appearance together came later that year, when Jessica shared photos from a costume party on social media. In 2016, she also posted pictures of the two attending the hit Broadway musical Hamilton in New York City, giving fans an early glimpse into their relationship.

Over the years, the couple maintained a low-profile romance while supporting each other’s careers. By 2019, engagement rumors surfaced after Pegula was spotted wearing a diamond ring during a trip to Prague. They eventually married in October 2021 at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina after postponing their original wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imago Image Courtesy: Jessica Pegula Instagram Profile

Do Taylor Gahagen and Jessica Pegula have children?

No, Jessica Pegula and Taylor Gahagen do not have children as of 2026. The couple has largely kept their personal life private, but there have been no public announcements or reports about them welcoming kids. Instead, one of their biggest shared passions is animal rescue and dog welfare.

Pegula and Gahagen are devoted dog lovers and co-founded “A Lending Paw,” a nonprofit organization that helps train rescue dogs to become service animals for people in need. The initiative reflects a major part of their life together outside of tennis and business. Pegula has often shared photos of their dogs on social media, showing how important pets are in their household.

While balancing a demanding professional tennis career and business ventures, the couple appears focused on travel, philanthropy, and supporting each other’s careers. Gahagen is frequently seen cheering Pegula on during tournaments around the world, and their relationship is known for being supportive yet low-key compared to many high-profile sports couples.

What are Taylor Gahagen’s social media handles?

Taylor Gahagen maintains a relatively private online presence, but he is active on both Instagram and LinkedIn. His Instagram handle is @taylorgahagen, where he occasionally shares moments from his travels, charity work, and life with wife Jessica Pegula. Fans can also spot photos of the couple’s dogs and behind-the-scenes glimpses from tennis tournaments.

Professionally, Gahagen is active on LinkedIn, where his profile highlights his experience in business development, investments, and sports management. His LinkedIn also details his work with Pegula Sports and Entertainment, Agarwood Wealth, and Jessica Pegula’s skincare company, Ready 24. Together, his social media profiles reflect both his business background and his low-key personal life.

While Jessica Pegula continues making headlines on the tennis court, her husband has quietly built a successful path of his own in business, philanthropy, and sports management. From their low-key love story to their shared passion for rescue dogs, the couple’s relationship feels grounded despite the spotlight around them. And as Pegula’s career keeps rising, fans will likely keep wanting to know more about the man cheering her on behind the scenes.