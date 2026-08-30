Who Is Jessica Pegula’s Husband? Everything You Need to Know About Taylor Gahagen

“He’s a diehard Steph Curry fan.” Jessica Pegula’s playful description of Taylor Gahagen offers a rare glimpse into the man who often stays away from the spotlight. But there’s much more to Jessica Pegula’s husband than his basketball fandom. From business and sports to entrepreneurship and philanthropy, his journey has plenty of interesting turns. So, who is the man behind the name? Let’s take a closer look.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Jessica Pegula’s husband, Taylor Gahagen?

Taylor Gahagen is a businessman, investor, and longtime supporter of tennis star Jessica Pegula. Born and raised in Williamsville, New York, he studied Business Administration at SUNY Fredonia before earning his MBA from Canisius College in Buffalo. His full name is Taylor Gahagen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gahagen later spent nearly a decade at Pegula Sports and Entertainment, where he worked in corporate development, brand strategy, and marketing. His career has since expanded into entrepreneurship, sports management, investment, and leadership, including his role with Jessica Pegula’s skincare brand, Ready 24.

How did Jessica Pegula and Taylor Gahagen meet?

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Gahagen have kept the beginning of their relationship relatively private, but reports suggest they likely crossed paths through Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the company owned by Jessica’s parents, Terry and Kim Pegula. According to People, he joined the company in 2013 and took on several positions over the years, including marketing manager, digital and promotions coordinator, and director of corporate development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple is believed to have started dating around 2015. Their relationship first became visible to fans later that year, when Pegula shared photos of the two together at a costume party. In 2016, she posted more pictures of them attending the Broadway musical Hamilton in New York City.

Their romance remained largely low-key as they supported each other’s careers. After several years together, Pegula and Gahagen eventually married in October 2021 at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina.

Imago April 5, 2026, Charleston, South Carolina, SC: JESSICA PEGULA of the United States and husband TAYLOR GAHAGEN pose with their dog and the championship trophy following Pegulas win against YULIIA STARODUBTSEVA of Ukraine in the final match of the Credit One Charleston Open at Credit One Stadium on April 3rd, 2026 in Charleston, SC. Tennis 2026: Charleston Open Finals PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAv134 20260405_zsp_v134_044 Copyright: xMaxwellxVittoriox

What does Taylor Gahagen do for a living ?

Taylor Gahagen has built a career across business development, sports management, entrepreneurship, and investment. He previously spent nearly a decade at Pegula Sports and Entertainment, where he worked in marketing, digital promotions, corporate development, and branding projects linked to the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabers. Today, Gahagen serves as the Vice President of Ready 24, Jessica Pegula’s skincare brand.

He also reportedly works as a managing partner at Dragos Capital and Agarwood Wealth, expanding his professional portfolio into finance and wealth management. Alongside his business career, he co-founded A Lending Paw, a nonprofit focused on training rescue dogs as service animals.

What is Taylor Gahagen’s Instagram account?

You can find Taylor Gahagen on Instagram at @taylorgahagen. You can also find him on LinkedIn, where you can learn more about his professional career and business background. For Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), he currently has no verified public accounts that you can confidently attribute to him.

Taylor Gahagen may prefer life away from the spotlight, but his story is anything but ordinary. From business and sports to entrepreneurship and his life alongside Jessica Pegula, there is plenty more to discover beyond his famous connection. And if his journey proves anything, it’s that sometimes the most interesting stories are happening just outside the center court.