Who Is Jiří Lehečka’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lucka Neumannová

Success often brings together people who share the same drive, and that’s exactly what makes Jiri Lehecka’s girlfriend so intriguing. With a sporting career of her own, she understands the dedication, sacrifices, and pressure that come with competing at the highest level. Their shared passion for athletics has made them one of Czech sport’s most admired young couples. But who is the woman standing beside the tennis star? Here’s everything you need to know about her journey and their relationship.

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Who is Jiří Lehečka’s girlfriend, Lucka Neumannová?

Lucka Neumannová, also known as Lucie Neumannová, is much more than the woman cheering for Czech tennis star Jiří Lehečka from the stands. A talented athlete in her own right, she has carved out her own path while carrying the legacy of one of the Czech Republic’s most celebrated sporting families.

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Born in July 2003, Lucka is the daughter of Olympic cross-country skiing champion Kateřina Neumannová, but instead of following her mother’s footsteps on the snow, she found her passion on the track. She has competed in the 400m, 800m, and 4x400m relay events at the national level, showcasing her versatility as an athlete.

Beyond competition, Lucka has built a growing presence on social media, where she shares snippets of her training, travels, and everyday life. Since going public with Lehečka in 2024, she has become one of his biggest supporters, regularly accompanying him to tournaments as the couple continues to capture fans’ attention.

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What is Lucka Neumannová’s profession?

Lucka Neumannová has built her career around athletics while also establishing herself as a social media influencer. A competitive track and field athlete, she has represented the Czech Republic in national competitions, specializing in the 400m and 800m races, as well as the 4x400m relay.

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Rather than following her mother Kateřina Neumannová’s path in cross-country skiing, Lucka chose the track, where she has steadily developed her own sporting identity. Her athletic background remains a significant part of her professional life, with training and competitions taking up much of her schedule.

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Away from the track, Lucka has cultivated a growing online presence. She regularly shares fitness routines, travel moments, fashion, and glimpses into her everyday life on social media, collaborating with brands and engaging with thousands of followers.

As her relationship with Jiří Lehečka has gained public attention, her profile has continued to grow, but she remains focused on balancing her career as an athlete with her work as a digital content creator.

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How did Jiří Lehečka and Lucka Neumannová meet?

Jiří Lehečka and Lucka Neumannová have kept the details of their love story largely private, so they have not publicly revealed exactly how or where they first met. As a result, there is no confirmed information about the circumstances of their first meeting or the moment their relationship began.

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However, given that both are elite Czech athletes who compete at a high level, it is widely believed they likely crossed paths through the country’s close-knit sporting community. Their shared passion for professional sports and similar lifestyles would have given them plenty of opportunities to get to know one another.

The couple began attracting public attention in 2024, when Lucka started accompanying Lehečka to ATP Tour events and sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media. Since then, she has been a regular presence in his player box at major tournaments, cheering him on from the stands.

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While they generally keep their relationship out of the spotlight, the pair occasionally offer fans a glimpse into their life together through Instagram. They have shared photos celebrating milestones, training sessions, and time spent together, often commenting on each other’s posts. In one memorable Instagram post, Lucka captioned a series of photos, “photo dump that holds a lot 🥈🤍 so many wins 🎾 time with my people and a lot of hours in the gym as always,” giving followers a candid look at their life on and off the tour.

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Do Lucka Neumannová and Jiří Lehečka have children?

As of 2026, Jiří Lehečka and Lucka Neumannová do not have any children. Neither has publicly announced plans to start a family, and there is no verified information suggesting they are expecting a child.

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Instead, the couple remains focused on their respective careers. Lehečka continues to climb the ATP Tour, while Neumannová pursues her career as a track and field athlete and maintains an active presence on social media. Despite their busy schedules, they frequently support one another, with Lucka regularly attending Lehečka’s tournaments and sharing moments from their life together online.

Although their relationship has attracted increasing attention from fans, the pair have chosen to keep much of their personal life private. For now, they appear to be prioritizing their professional ambitions while enjoying life together, with no public indication that parenthood is currently part of their plans.