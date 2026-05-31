Who Is Joao Fonseca’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Manu Noronha

Before João Fonseca returns to the French Open spotlight, attention is growing not just around his tennis but also his personal life. The Brazilian sensation has been one of the sport’s biggest talking points since his memorable five-set victory over Novak Djokovic in Paris. At the same time, fans have become increasingly curious about his relationship with Manu Noronha, who has frequently been seen supporting his rise. As Fonseca continues to make waves on the court, Noronha is helping keep his name in the headlines off it.

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Who is Joao Fonseca’s girlfriend, Manu Noronha?

Manu Noronha is the name most often linked to João Fonseca. The young Brazilian is reportedly from Rio de Janeiro and is known for her work as a model and social media creator. Unlike many partners of high-profile athletes, however, she has largely stayed out of the spotlight and keeps a relatively low public profile.

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Reports also suggest that Noronha is a student, balancing her studies with her growing online presence. The couple rarely makes public appearances together, choosing to keep their relationship private. That discretion has only fueled fans’ curiosity, making Noronha one of the most talked-about figures in Fonseca’s personal life.

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What is Manu Noronha’s profession?

Modeling is her main thing. Brazilian outlets also say she’s a student at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) in Rio, studying marketing or digital communication. Makes sense. That’s the perfect combo for the modern influencer-model path.

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She’s also reportedly worked with 40graus Models, one of Brazil’s legit agencies. So she’s not just some random Instagram face; she’s actually trying to build a real career in fashion and branding. Between campus, photoshoots, and her online presence, she stays busy.

How did Joao Fonseca and Manu Noronha meet?

The most solid reporting says they met at Escola Americana, the American School in Rio. Pretty classic, right? Two kids cross paths in high school before one of them becomes a global tennis star.

No one has an exact timeline, but they’ve reportedly been together for a while. Their first real public moment as a couple came at the Laver Cup gala in September 2025. That’s when people really started noticing. Still, they mostly keep things under wraps.

Do Manu Noronha and Joao Fonseca have children?

No, João Fonseca and Manu Noronha do not have any children. Given their age, that would come as quite a surprise. For now, they appear focused on their respective pursuits, with Fonseca navigating the rapid rise of his tennis career while the couple tries to maintain a relatively normal, private life away from the spotlight.

What are Manu Noronha’s social media handles?

You can find her on Instagram at @manunoronha. As of late May 2026, she’s got somewhere around 8,000 followers, though that number’s probably about to jump thanks to João’s rising fame. Her feed is a chill mix of fashion shots, beach vibes, and occasional behind-the-scenes looks at her modeling work. And true to their low-key style, you won’t find a ton of couple pics. Just the occasional flirty comment from João in her replies.

After João’s huge win over Djokovic at Roland Garros, she posted some fashion stuff around the same time, and tennis fans went wild in the comments. One person wrote: “Manu, how can you post a photo with the tension of this game? LOL BUT YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL.”

At the end of the day, João’s tennis speaks for itself. After taking down Novak Djokovic in a five-set battle at the French Open, he’s now heading into the next round against Casper Ruud. The kid’s composure under pressure is the real headline, and that’s exactly how you go from “promising” to “must-watch.”