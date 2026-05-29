Who Is Karen Khachanov’s Wife? Everything To Know About Veronika Shkliaeva

Karen Khachanov’s tennis career often grabs headlines because of his powerful performances and consistency. Still, behind those victories stands someone equally important throughout his personal journey. His wife, Veronika Shkliaeva, had been by his side since childhood, long before his professional tennis fame arrived.

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Who is Karen Khachanov’s wife, Veronika Shkliaeva?

Veronika Shkliaeva is the longtime wife of Russian tennis star Karen Khachanov and a childhood companion. Their relationship feels unusually genuine because their story began many years before fame became public. They first met when both were children involved in tennis and regularly competing in junior competitions.

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Karen once shared that their first meeting happened during a chaotic moment at the airport years earlier. As an energetic child, he pushed around a baggage cart carelessly through the airport terminal. Unfortunately, he accidentally crashed into Veronika while playing recklessly nearby, without paying proper attention. Her reaction became unforgettable instantly. She reportedly told her mother, “What an idiot!” afterward, angrily.

Despite that awkward beginning, they naturally stayed connected through childhood and the teenage years. Karen later admitted that, around age fourteen, he understood that Veronika meant something deeply important. Their bond slowly strengthened while both balanced school, tennis, and growing personal responsibilities together.

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Veronika generally avoids media attention and rarely gives public interviews about their relationship or family. However, occasional social media posts reveal meaningful moments from vacations, anniversaries, and family celebrations together. Karen often credits her emotional support for helping him manage the pressures of professional tennis successfully over the years.

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What is Veronika Shkliaeva’s profession?

Veronika Shkliaeva played tennis during childhood and early teenage years alongside Karen Khachanov. Tennis originally brought them together because they spent constant time around courts and junior training environments. However, she never pursued a high-profile professional tennis career like her husband eventually achieved.

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Very little publicly available information exists regarding Veronika’s current professional career or employment status. She appears focused primarily on family life, supporting Karen’s demanding tennis schedule, and raising children. That lifestyle often requires constant travel, emotional support, and flexibility throughout international tournament seasons yearly.

Even though she avoids celebrity culture, Veronika remains deeply connected with professional tennis circles socially. Interestingly, her twin sister married Belarusian tennis player Ilya Ivashka, creating another tennis connection. The family regularly shares unique experiences related to travel schedules, tournaments, and the professional sporting lifestyle.

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Karen repeatedly acknowledges Veronika’s importance emotionally, especially during difficult stretches on the ATP Tour. He once explained that she helps him disconnect mentally from the stress and exhausting expectations of competition. That quiet support system clearly matters enormously throughout his professional and personal life balance.

How did Karen Khachanov and Veronika Shkliaeva meet?

Karen Khachanov and Veronika Shkliaeva met in childhood, as they were regularly surrounded by junior tennis environments. Their earliest interaction happened accidentally at an airport when they were approximately eight years old. Karen, full of childhood energy, played excitedly with a nearby baggage cart.

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That playful moment quickly became embarrassing when he accidentally crashed into young Veronika. Instead of forming a friendship immediately, the incident left her so annoyed that it became a memorable frustration afterward. He later laughed publicly while recalling her calling him “an idiot” following the airport collision.

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Still, life kept bringing them together because they remained connected through tennis circles. Over time, childhood familiarity slowly transformed into genuine friendship and eventually into romantic feelings. They officially started dating in 2011, after spending years getting to know each other personally beforehand.

Their relationship developed privately and steadily without dramatic celebrity attention or unnecessary public controversies. In 2016, Karen and Veronika finally married after several years of a romantic and emotional relationship. Recently, Karen publicly celebrated their wedding anniversary online with heartfelt appreciation for their wife. He described her as “the love of my life” during that emotional anniversary post.

Do Veronika Shkliaeva and Karen Khachanov have children?

Yes, Karen Khachanov and Veronika Shkliaeva have children together and frequently prioritize family time in private. The couple shares two sons and occasionally posts glimpses from vacations and relaxed family outings. One son, David, already appears regularly within Karen’s social media photographs and family posts.

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In recent months, he shared touching pictures from Rome alongside Veronika and their children online. The family explored historical streets, enjoyed restaurants together, and spent peaceful time away from tournaments. Another photo showed Karen quietly reading books beside both children during family relaxation.

These moments reveal a softer side rarely visible in the intense ATP Tour competition environments worldwide. Family clearly represents emotional stability for Karen while balancing exhausting professional tennis responsibilities continuously.

What are Veronika Shkliaeva’s social media handles?

Veronika Shkliaeva keeps an extremely private online presence compared with many sports partners who are publicly active today. No verified Instagram, Twitter, or public social media accounts currently appear officially connected to her. She occasionally appears in Karen Khachanov’s Instagram posts during anniversaries, vacations, and important family milestones.

That privacy seems intentional. Unlike celebrity couples who constantly share personal updates online, Veronika prefers a quieter, family-centered life away from headlines and public attention.