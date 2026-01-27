Who Is Learner Tien Coach? Michael Chang’s Net Worth, Wife, Parents, & Contract

Learner Tien has done it again. After stunning Daniil Medvedev in a five-set epic at last year’s Australian Open, the American prodigy delivered an even more ruthless performance this time around, dismantling the former world number one in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0, 6-3, in just 1 hour and 42 minutes. He’ll now face the number three, Alexander Zverev, in the QF. With the tennis world buzzing over Tien’s rapid rise, attention has now turned to the mastermind behind his development – his coach, Michael Chang.

Who is Michael Chang?

Full Name: Michael Te-Pei Chang.

Date of Birth: February 22, 1972.

Place of Birth: Hoboken, New Jersey, United States.

Michael Chang is a former American professional tennis player, Hall of Famer, and one of the most respected coaches in modern tennis. Best known for his relentless work ethic, speed, and mental toughness, Chang carved out a legendary career before transitioning into a highly influential coaching role.

Chang currently serves as the coach and mentor to Learner Tien, playing a pivotal role in shaping the young American’s game, mindset, and professional approach. Having walked the path from teenage sensation to Grand Slam champion (1989 French Open winner) himself, Chang brings invaluable experience to Tien’s corner. Chang is regarded as one of the most successful Asian-American tennis players in history and a pioneer who inspired generations of young athletes. His tactical intelligence, defensive brilliance, and never-say-die attitude made him a fan favorite and a nightmare opponent on Tour.

