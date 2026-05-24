Who Is Leylah Fernandez’s Boyfriend? Everything to Know About Vincent Boily

Leylah Fernandez has had a rough couple of weeks. You saw it, right? In Rome, she gave everything she had against Rebeka Masarova. Three sets. Sweat. Grit. Still came up short. It stung. But here’s the thing about Leylah: she doesn’t sulk. She gets back on the clay. She’s already in Strasbourg, stacking wins like she’s collecting souvenirs. And guess what? She’s not doing it alone anymore. There’s a new face in her player’s box. A guy who actually understands what it means to represent Canada when your back is against the wall. Meet Vincent Boily.

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Who is Leylah Fernandez’s boyfriend, Vincent Boily?

Vincent Boily. Remember that name. He’s a 25-year-old para ice hockey player from Alma, Quebec. And he just won a silver medal for Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics. That’s not a hobby. That’s a lifestyle.

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But here’s the wild part: the guy almost didn’t make it. He was a normal hockey kid, dreaming of the NHL. Then, a snowmobile accident at 16 left him partially paralyzed. Most people would have crumbled. Not Vincent. He found para ice hockey. He fought through two years of rehab. And then he was back on the ice, wearing the Maple Leaf. Leylah recently said dating him “really put things in perspective” during her own rough patch. Yeah, no kidding.

What is Vincent Boily’s profession?

Vincent Boily is a Paralympic ice hockey player. That’s sled hockey for the Americans reading this. He plays for Canada’s national team, and he’s really, really good. Silver in Milan 2026. Gold at the 2024 World Championships. That’s a serious resume.

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But here’s what makes him different. In 2024, the dude climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. On crutches. To raise awareness for spinal cord injuries. That’s not an athlete. That’s a superhero. And Leylah gets to call him her boyfriend.

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How did Leylah Fernandez and Vincent Boily meet?

Okay, here’s where it gets fuzzy. Nobody has spilled the exact details yet. No “we met at a coffee shop” story. No blind date reveal. The timeline says they started dating around August 2025. That tracks because Leylah admitted last summer that she’d never been on a real date. Then, suddenly, she went on one during the US Open series. Classic.

Fans didn’t see proof until April 2026. He showed up as a blurry background figure in one of her “Get Ready With Me” TikToks from Charleston. Very stealth. Then came the confirmation in May. After her Rome loss, Leylah posted a bunch of romantic photos from their Italian getaway. Vincent commented one word: “Bellissima.” That’s Italian for “beautiful.” It was also the internet’s official “hard launch.” People lost their minds.

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Do Vincent Boily and Leylah Fernandez have children?

Nope. No kids. Zero. They’re both too busy chasing trophies. Leylah is 23. Vincent is 25. They live out of suitcases, travel constantly, and train like maniacs. So for now, the only thing they’re raising is their rankings.

What are Vincent Boily’s social media handles?

Vincent keeps his life relatively private, even though his Instagram account is public. You can find him on

If you want to see the cute stuff, follow Leylah instead: @leylahfernandez . She posts him on her stories all the time. Vacations. Training clips. Blurry airport selfies. That’s where the gold is.

@vincentboily_ . He doesn’t post much about his personal life and mostly stays focused on his training and career.

Strasbourg first. Then the French Open. Leylah just survived a three-hour war against Magdalena Frech, the kind of match that either breaks you or makes you. She’s the sixth seed in Strasbourg and looks hungry. Remember, she made the Roland Garros quarterfinals in 2022. She knows how to play on this dirt.

With Vincent in her corner? The guy climbed a mountain on crutches. You think he’s going to let her give up during a tiebreak? Not a chance. Don’t sleep on Leylah in Paris. Sometimes all it takes is the right person to remind you why you fight.